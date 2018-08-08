New library for CBRM moves closer, but no deal yet

After years of being lobbied, Cape Breton Regional Council has agreed in principle to approve a new library.

But the project is not a done deal yet.

According to John Phalen, the economic development manager, the municipality could put around $6 million toward a new library.

CBRM land near the former Royal Cape Breton Yacht Club could be worth $3 million dollars. Another $3 million could come from next year's capital budget, he said.

Approved with stipulations

But staff need approval to get the land appraised. They also need a formal nod from council to seek solid funding from other levels of government, Phalen said.

Councillors OK'd the plan, but with major qualifications.

Coun. Darren Bruckschwaiger wants more information before approving a new library. (Darren Bruckschwaiger)

Many said while they support the library, other projects need funding.

Coun. Darren Bruckschwaiger said he's concerned the second cruise ship berth and new Glace Bay police station are already over budget. He wants more details before approving a new library.

"Our roads are falling apart," he said. "The people are complaining about infrastructure. We have to have a plan."

'Music to my ears'

Neeta Kumar-Britten, a longtime proponent of a new library, attended Tuesday's council meeting after she glanced at the agenda.

"I saw that there was a piece involving the library so I scooted down there to see what shape advancement of the file was going to take this morning, and I was thrilled with the result," she said.

"This news that CBRM has willingly said we are interested in pursuing a new library for Cape Breton County and Victoria County is music to my ears."

People have been lobbying for a new library for a decade.

The current building went up in 1960 and was expanded in 1987.

Getting better handle on costs

Proponents of a new building say the existing one is past its functional life. They say it needs to be twice the size with better heating and air conditioning.

Previous studies have pegged the total cost of a new library at up to $28 million.

Cecil Clarke, mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality, says investing in the old library building wouldn't work. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Mayor Cecil Clarke said investing money in the old building would not work.

He said approval in principle for a new building simply allows staff to get a better handle on the costs and funding sources.

Detailed plans would have to come back to council for further approval, Clarke said.

