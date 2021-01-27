CBRM hopes to kickstart proposed Sydney library as costs climb

Cape Breton regional councillors are hoping the latest study on the potential cost of a proposed new library for downtown Sydney will kickstart the nine-year-old project.

The report from TCI Management Consultants was received Tuesday by CBRM council and shows the estimated capital cost has climbed by $4 million from the last estimate to roughly $32 million.

Deputy mayor Earlene MacMullin expressed frustration with delays in the project that keep driving up the price tag as the cost of goods and services rise with inflation, making a new library increasingly less affordable for the municipality.

"It's kind of the elephant in the room," she said. "We know this is going to be extremely difficult to pull off, but there comes a time when we can't just keep approving things in principle. Yes, let's move forward with these conversations, but I think ... we really have to start talking seriously here. We can't keep putting this off year after year."

CBRM has already committed $4 million in cash for a new library and is offering land on Sydney's downtown waterfront it says is worth $3 million.

During an online council meeting on Tuesday, Coun. Steve Parsons said a design/build study is needed to get an accurate cost estimate before the municipality could start seeking other funds.

CBRM chief administrative officer Marie Walsh says a design/build contract could cost $3.2 million, so funding partners will be necessary. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"You can't go off asking for money until you have a true, identifiable cost on any capital project," he said.

However, chief administrative officer Marie Walsh said design/build contracts typically cost about 10 per cent of the estimate, which would mean coming up with roughly $3.2 million.

"I think before we would spend that kind of money, we would need to have commitment from other partners," she said.

Consultant Greg Young said a new building would have to be larger than originally envisioned, because accessibility legislation requires shelves to be lower to be within reach of people using wheelchairs.

The increased square footage would add at least $244,000 to the municipality's annual operating costs, he said.

Council voted to use the report to start discussions with potential funders, such as the provincial and federal governments.

But Walsh said the increased operating costs would be an additional challenge to the project.

"Until we have those discussions, it's really hard to make a move forward, but I guess even with funding partners, the operating piece will be very difficult for CBRM," she said.

CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall says council needs to push the province to increase the funding formula for libraries. (CBC)

Coun. Steve Gillespie said council has been working on the project a long time, but he said there's no quick fix.

He said residents deserve a new library, but council has to ensure it is affordable.

Mayor Amanda McDougall said council needs to get behind a push to get increased library funding from the province.

Coun. Eldon MacDonald said the municipality can find the extra operating money within its existing budget.

'Bold decisions' needed: MacDonald

For example, he said, council could take $250,000 from the sustainability fund, which provides grants to community organizations.

That would hurt, MacDonald said, but a new library would attract increased commercial development and that would provide a way to put resources back into the sustainability fund.

"I think if we make bold decisions to move ahead with this library, we will see the economics and the social impact it will have on our community," he said.

MORE TOP STORIES