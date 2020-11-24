Chief wants Cape Breton Regional Municipality to start collecting its own fire data

In the last six months, there have been at least four fire-related deaths in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Two more people were injured when fires broke out, and a family of seven lost their home.

Michael Seth is the municipality's director of fire and emergency services. He's witnessed more fatal fires since arriving on the island two years ago, than throughout his entire firefighting career spanning roughly 27 years.

"We've had a number of fatalities in the CBRM," said Seth, who previously worked as fire chief at the County of Brant in Ontario.

"It's quite concerning. I've noticed that throughout CBRM there are significant fires that occur, right from the basic inappropriate small burning in various areas through to large structure fires."

Collecting data

Michael Seth is the CBRM's director of fire and emergency services. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Seth said municipal governments need more control when it comes to implementing fire protection measures.

As an example, he said fire chiefs and municipal inspectors could be enforcing upgrades at dwellings considered to be at a greater risk of fire, such as nursing homes or daycares.

As part of his work to improve fire safety, Seth is asking CBRM council to consider the creation of a centralized database pertaining to fires within the municipality.

When it comes to fires, Seth said one of the greatest risks is the municipality's aging homes — though he says it's unclear how many homes lack building code upgrades.

"They're probably built to any applicable [fire] codes at the time, but they may not be all maintained up to the current code requirements," he said.

"The requirement is very minimal [from] a building code and fire code perspective, and it's hard to do an evaluation without actually developing a mechanism in place to go out and engage with the public and determine what their needs are, what they're missing."

Smoke detectors not working

CBRM's deputy fire chief, Chris March, says that firefighters often respond to fires at homes where smoke detectors are not functioning. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

CBRM deputy fire chief Chris March said aging homes are a fire safety risk, but that's not the only thing contributing to local blazes.

He said fire crews often find a homeowner's smoke detectors are not working.

"The majority is that the battery has been removed or not been replaced … or if they are electronic, they have been disconnected. So that's a very, very common occurrence. And it's actually, you know, obviously very disheartening. They're [a] very inexpensive device."

A request to the Office of the Fire Marshal to discuss fire regulations in the province was not returned by press time. In a statement, a provincial official said homeowners are responsible for making sure buildings are equipped with working fire alarms.

"People are encouraged to test the smoke alarms in their home every month, whether they own the home or are renting; smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years," said Municipal Affairs spokesperson Krista Higdon.

[People are reminded] of the importance of ensuring that all types of residential buildings, whether it's a primary home, seasonal cottage, or an RV, have working smoke alarms and two ways out in the event of an emergency."

Beyond knowing what is needed in many CBRM homes, Seth said fire services is looking at ways to help mitigate those shortfalls.

