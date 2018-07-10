'Nothing imminent' on long-awaited CBRM fire service recommendations

A wide-ranging review of Cape Breton Regional Municipality's fire service was done more than two years ago, resulting in 22 recommendations that have yet to be implemented.

The review, by U.S.-based Manitou Inc., suggested merging some rural volunteer departments, increasing efforts to recruit and retain volunteers and purchasing new equipment, among other recommendations.

Implementation has been delayed due to changing administrative and firefighting staff, said Chris March, CBRM's deputy fire chief.

While there has been no official movement, March said talks continue with administration and volunteer fire chiefs, especially around amalgamating departments.

CBRM deputy fire chief Chris March says even though the Manitou report hasn't officially been implemented, talks have been underway since the report was issued two years ago. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"The chief and I are having station visits and we are being asked the questions and we are being very forthright in informing departments that it is something that is being looked at and discussed, as it is a recommendation in the Manitou report," he said. "But it's going to probably take finances, so there's absolutely nothing imminent."

Earlier this year, the municipality's career firefighters and the volunteer chiefs group both issued votes of non-confidence in CBRM fire service administration.

The firefighters were upset over what they said was a lack of training, inadequate gear and a number of other issues.

John Chant, chief of Glace Bay's volunteer fire department, was recently elected chair of the Cape Breton Regional Fire Chiefs Association.

He said despite their differences, the two sides expect to work together, once he's had a chance to settle in.

John Chant, the chief of Glace Bay's volunteer fire department, was recently elected chair of the regional chiefs association. He said he needs time to meet with others on the Manitou report's recommendations. (Submitted by Glace Bay Fire Department)

"The relationship with fire administration is going to have to continue, no matter if there's a non-confidence vote or not," said Chant.

"We have to move the fire service in a more positive direction and it's going to take everyone to do it. Once I can sit down with the rest of the chiefs in our meetings as chairman, and the executive, we'll all make a plan to move forward."

CBRM Deputy Mayor Eldon MacDonald, chair of council's fire and emergency services committee, says meetings are expected to start soon to talk about ways to implement the Manitou report and resolve some of the issues between the fire service's administration and staff.

