Search for new Cape Breton regional fire chief entering third round
CBRM now planning to issue tender for a recruiting agency to try to fill the position
Nova Scotia's second-largest municipality is heading into its third round in the search for a new fire chief.
Cape Breton Regional Municipality started the search right after Bernie MacKinnon retired at the end of December.
But after interviews with the first slate of internal and external applicants, the municipality decided to advertise again, this time including trade publications.
Gordie MacDougall, CBRM's director of human resources, said on Wednesday the second round of interviews recently finished and — again — no one was successful.
"As a result of that, we are going to tender for the services of a recruitment agency," he said.
"They have a wide network of contacts that we don't have access to."
Last year, the organization representing volunteer fire chiefs in communities outside Sydney and the union in Sydney's career service passed separate non-confidence motions in CBRM's fire service management.
Best candidate sought
MacDougall said that is not playing a part in the lengthy search.
"We're just looking for the best candidate," he said.
"The ideal candidate obviously will have strong leadership skills and strong technical abilities, so it's an important position and we want to ensure that we have the best candidate for the position."
MacDougall said he is not worried about having the fire service without a chief for six months or more.
"We have two competent deputy chiefs there and so they're holding the fort for the time being," he said.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.