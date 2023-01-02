CBRM eligible for nearly $5M in rapid housing funding

Cape Breton Regional Municipality is moving quickly after getting word that it is eligible for about $5 million in rapid housing funding from the federal government.

The municipality got word of the federal money just before Christmas and is looking for non-profit developers to get started this spring.

Living accommodations are a top priority in CBRM, said Mayor Amanda McDougall.

"There is a need for market-based housing, affordable housing, supportive housing — you name it, we need it, so any type of increase to stock is going to be required," she said.

New funding through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation is intended to create housing that costs tenants no more than 30 per cent of their income, or the equivalent of the shelter allowance under provincial income assistance.

It is aimed especially at those who are homeless — or at risk of homelessness — and women, urban Indigenous people and Black Canadians.

Mayor Amanda McDougall says there's a need for more affordable housing in CBRM. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

CBRM has issued a request for expressions of interest from non-profit developers, because they are best able to create housing that is affordable for the long term, McDougall said.

"When you're working with non-profit organizations, there are grants — there's operating grants from the province, for example — that will help you maintain that deep affordability," she said.

It is hoped the $5 million in funding will provide up to 20-24 new housing units, the mayor said.

Projects must be open to tenants within 18 months

"People might say, 'How in the heck is that possible?' But it's because of the way that you leverage money at different levels of government to invest in these projects," McDougall said.

It's also called rapid housing because projects have to open to tenants within 18 months.

CBRM's call for expressions of interest closes on Jan. 26 and projects have to be submitted to CMHC by March 15.

Projects can be either new construction or renovations, as long as they are ready within 18 months.

During a December council meeting, some CBRM councillors expressed skepticism about the timeline, saying there could be a lack of workers due to the scope of government and private construction projects on the go right now.

The provincial government is building a new community college campus in downtown Sydney and is building or renovating all the hospitals in CBRM.

Co-ordination at all levels needed, mayor says

That's on top of private construction and renovation work being done, but McDougall said she doesn't expect it to be a problem.

She planned to meet with the Cape Breton Island Building and Construction Trades Council on Wednesday.

"It's going to take co-ordination at all levels and I think we're very well situated to do so," the mayor said.

No one from the trades council was available for comment on Tuesday.

