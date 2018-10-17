What CBRM is doing to improve economic development

Improving economic development in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality won't be easy.

Councillors and staff have long argued the municipality is getting a raw funding deal from the province, and it's burdened by high taxes, high unemployment and a shrinking population.

But there are a number of plans and studies in the works to help the financially troubled municipality.

Councillors and staff held an economic development meeting this week with representatives from the Department of Municipal Affairs.

Regional enterprise networks

There was general agreement that CBRM would consider rejoining the province's regional enterprise networks, also called RENs, which would come with some economic development funding.

But that also means creating a strategic plan.

Meanwhile, council is working on a charter that would give CBRM new economic powers.

At the meeting on Monday, councillors and staff generally agreed the plan and the charter would have to wait for the results of a viability study that's expected by April 1.

Coun. Kendra Coombes, chair of the charter committee, says the charter will take time to create and will likely continue to evolve as more information becomes available. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Coun. Kendra Coombes, chair of the charter committee, said there's no need to rush the charter.

"It's not a fast thing that has to get done," she said. "We want to do it right, so it has to take a process. It has to be done in a way that makes sense, in a way that we're not left with a Halifax charter. The Halifax charter is just a big document. A lot of it is just a regurgitation of the MGA [Municipal Government Act].

"We don't want to do that. We want to start off with something that's clean, effective and precise, and so that's going to take a little while."

'We need a strategic plan'

What goes into the charter will depend in part on what's in the strategic plan and the viability study, said Coombes.

"The question is for the charter: what do you want to do tomorrow that you can't do today?" she said.

"In order to know what we want to do tomorrow, we need the viability study to help us, guide us. We need a strategic plan to help and guide us, and it might be that the charter is this ever-evolving document until we get it right."

The province is expected to issue a call next week for a consultant to make recommendations on CBRM's viability by examining its tax structure and service delivery.

There are indications a request for proposals will call for the study to be done in the new year, with a report by April 1.

Marie Walsh, CBRM's chief administrative officer, says the municipality spends less on infrastructure than it should. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

CBRM chief administrative officer Marie Walsh said the viability study has been in the works for years.

It came out of the province's fiscal review of municipalities in 2014.

Walsh said the study should determine why CBRM's tax rates are so high, yet its infrastructure and services are underfunded.

"Some of those criticisms that we get, we just want to put those to bed to say, 'Here's what we're doing,' and yeah, maybe there is things that we could be doing different, so let's get an objective, outside view to tell us what those things are," she said.

Earlier this year, the province offered to fund the study for up to $224,000.

Walsh said it's not to study whether CBRM is viable — it is expected to compare taxes and service costs with other municipalities.

The municipality has lowered its debt "significantly," said Walsh, but it's "been on the back of our infrastructure, because we're really not spending the money on infrastructure that we should be in a community our size."

Phasing out CAP system

Municipalities have long complained about the province's capped assessment program (CAP), which limits the amount of tax increases on older properties, creating an imbalance that hamstrings municipal budgets.

Walsh said she will seek approval from CBRM council next month to pitch a pilot project to the province that would allow CBRM to start fixing the CAP.

It wouldn't necessarily remove the CAP, she said, but it would phase it out over five or seven years.

It would allow CBRM to lower its tax rate, as well, said Walsh.

Mayor Cecil Clarke spearheaded the effort to leave Cape Breton Island's regional enterprise network, and instead recommended council fund Business Cape Breton as the municipality's economic development agency.

But the province refused to provide matching funding as it does under the REN program and Business Cape Breton has folded.

CBRM Mayor Cecil Clarke previously recommended council fund Business Cape Breton, which has since folded. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Now, council is set to decide on rejoining the REN in order to qualify for provincial funding.

Clarke said this week he wasn't convinced the REN model would have been effective.

"Matching funding with no outcome attached to it, is it really money well spent?" he said.

However, he said, provincial officials are now saying CBRM would qualify for a greater share of funding compared to the island's rural counties.

CBRM councillors and staff said they hope all of the plans and studies will coalesce in the new year and help turn around the local economy.