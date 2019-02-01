CBRM councillor opposes appeal of Big Pond RV park decision

Council should get a vote on whether to launch an appeal of a decision disallowing development of an RV park near Big Pond, N.S., says one Cape Breton regional councillor.

CBRM council voted 7-6 last year to allow the project to proceed.

After a hearing lasting several days, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board ruled this month in favour of a group of neighbours opposed to the RV park.

They complained the proposed Ceilidh on the Lakes campground would be noisy, unsightly and could pollute the nearby Bras d'Or Lake.

The UARB decided the municipality had not properly followed its own rules under the municipal planning strategy.

Coun. Ivan Doncaster, whose district includes the proposed RV park, opposed the plan from the start because of constituents' concerns.

He said their "quality of life was going to be altered dramatically," and he doesn't support an appeal of the UARB decision.

"I'm not in favour of it, because I think the residents went through a long, drawn-out ordeal and it was very taxing on their bodies, minds and systems," Doncaster said.

"For them to go through that again, I think it'd be kind of ludicrous."

Coun. Ivan Doncaster said it would be 'ludicrous' for residents to go through the appeal process after lengthy UARB hearings. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Municipal staff are still considering whether to appeal the lengthy 94-page decision.

The developer's lawyer, Chris Conohan, said his client is waiting to see what the municipality will do.

CBRM solicitor Demetri Kachafanas said a decision to appeal the ruling doesn't have to be reviewed by council, since it had already approved the development.

Constituents haven't been asking Doncaster to block an appeal. The councillor said he doesn't know whether an appeal would be successful, but council should have the option to vote on it first.

"Going forward with an appeal, I think it could be some financial implication on the municipality, so council has got to be well aware of what's going on before we move forward on it," he said.

Doncaster may still ask for a council vote on whether to launch an appeal, if staff decide to go ahead with it.

"If we are then I'll ask that question ... should this not be brought before council?" he said. "I might even demand it, because I think this should be a council decision, not an administration decision."

Coun. Eldon MacDonald said he initially voted against the proposal because of visual compatibility concerns raised by neighbours.

Coun. Eldon MacDonald says an appeal would not likely be successful, but whether to launch one should be a decision of CBRM staff. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

He said an appeal likely wouldn't be successful, but whether to launch one should be a decision left to the CBRM staff.

"I think if we were to appeal it that the courts would uphold the UARB's decision, so I don't think, myself, that it would be best to move forward with an appeal, but I think staff are best to look into and review the entire decision of the UARB," said MacDonald.

"I'm not a lawyer. I think that should be left to our lawyers and the planning people and the experts that work on a day-to-day basis on these issues."

MacDonald also said council shouldn't try to get involved in daily operation of the municipality, which is supposed to be done by staff.

"If they wish to engage council to get the opinion of individual councillors and how they feel about if it should be appealed or not ... then the input of council would be acceptable in that manner," he said.

MacDonald said he's not anti-development, but there was little evidence the developer intended to make the proposed park at Big Pond compatible with neighbouring land uses.