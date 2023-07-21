CBRM council majority votes to move ahead with changes to planning, land-use rules

Cape Breton regional council voted on Thursday to overhaul the rules that guide the location of housing, commercial and other properties in the municipality, but not everyone was in favour.

Four councillors voted against second reading of a new municipal planning strategy and land-use bylaw aimed at easing the housing shortage and sparking economic development.

More than two dozen people commented at a public hearing, with most of those against the proposed changes.

Some councillors wanted to postpone second reading to get answers to some of the public's concerns, but after more than two years of meetings and public consultation, Coun. Earlene MacMullin was not in favour of a delay.

"We're on the second reading," she said. "A lot of work's been done. I understand it's hard. I do get that, but we have to make tough decisions sometimes and I believe this is the time."

Some people asked questions at the public hearing, and while some were in favour, many others had concerns about specific changes in the planning rules.

Increase in rooming houses opposed

Joanna MacIntyre, a resident of Sydney's historic North End neighbourhood, told councillors the push to increase the number of rooming houses, also called shared accommodations, was a mistake.

Realtor Les MacLean said everyone agrees the housing shortage has become a crisis.

But he said rooming houses are dangerously overcrowded and will "certainly" affect property values.

Others objected to the addition of apartments of up to six units in most residential zones and a provision allowing for mobile homes in most residential zones.

Some councillors and staff said public consultation on the changes has been extensive and many people have asked for easier rules that would increase the availability of all kinds of housing, including mobile homes.

Planning director Michael Ruus said even though the proposed changes seem significant, the municipality still has tools that will limit the impact on residents.

For example, he said, mobile homes would not be allowed in all residential areas and the site plan approval process would allow staff to mitigate conflicts between neighbouring properties.

CBRM planning director Michael Ruus says rooming houses could be licensed and regulated, with licence fees helping offset the cost of enforcement. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

He also said rooming houses are not currently licensed or regulated, but they could be under the new rules.

Registration fees could be used to offset the increased cost of enforcement of those regulations, Ruus said.

Council voted 7-4 to forward the changes to the province for approval and voted unanimously to have staff come back to council with a proposed bylaw and regulations on shared accommodations and short-term rentals, including Airbnb properties.

Mayor Amanda McDougall says CBRM will review its new planning strategy and land-use bylaw in a year to ensure they are working as intended. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Mayor Amanda McDougall said after the planning strategy and bylaw receive final approval and come into effect, CBRM will review them in a year to make sure they are working as intended.

"Change is hard," she said. "Change can also be exciting, but we're here as council to help people through these changes.

"Just because we make a decision on something here tonight, doesn't mean we close the book and we don't continue these conversations."

