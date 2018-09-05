CBRM council to discuss mayor's future, Sydney port development file

Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillors are planning to meet in the next few weeks to talk about some touchy subjects, including Cecil Clarke's role in the controversial Sydney port development file and his future as mayor.

Clarke is one of the contenders for the leadership of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative party. A new leader will be chosen in late October.

During a committee of the whole session Tuesday, Coun. Earlene MacMullin said council needs to be educated on the port file depending on the outcome of the leadership vote.

CBRM Mayor Cecil Clarke is vying for the leadership of Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

"It's frustrating because the availability of information on this file, right from the beginning, is difficult at best to attain," she told council.

MacMullin said she usually finds out something has happened when she "opens up the newspaper the next morning," adding that's "unacceptable."

More transparency needed, councillors say

Some councillors have complained that business dealings around the port are often conducted behind closed doors.

In a surprise move, MacMullin requested the discussion include all CBRM court exhibits from a lawsuit heard in Nova Scotia Supreme Court last month.

A document introduced in the constructive dismissal suit against the CBRM showed Clarke signed a port lease agreement with a private company months before it went to council for approval.

MacMullin said councillors need to know what's happened in the municipality's efforts to attract business to the port, most notably to attract a container terminal.

"Bring the transparency out in it, let's start to deal with it," said MacMullin. "It seems like here's the opportunity ... We can figure out where we stand and move forward."

Coun. Amanda McDougall asked for a review of procedures under the Municipal Government Act of Clarke's role following the leadership bid, including what should happen if he wins and decides to also stay on as mayor.

'Get rid of the elephant in the room'

McDougall said councillors have been whispering among themselves, but haven't formally discussed the options.

"Just get rid of the elephant in the room," said McDougall. "We know what's happening, we have never discussed it openly."

McDougall suggested council needs clarity around the role of the mayor in port development.

She asked for a review of the motion that "transferred authority of container terminal/port files from the Port of Sydney Corp. to mayor," a review of the role of council and a review of the code of conduct.

Councillors and the mayor voted unanimously to support the motions brought forward by both MacMullin and McDougall.

Council is expected to set aside a day before the end of September for the discussions, but the port briefing will likely be in-camera.

MacMullin said given the sensitive business dealings that will be discussed, she'd rather have the discussion in private "in an environment where we can talk about everything all at once."