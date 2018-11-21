Councillors question how CBRM will pay for new Sydney library

Cape Breton regional council is moving fast to find money for a new library on Sydney's waterfront before a federal election next year potentially puts a freeze on funding programs.

But not everyone agrees where that money should come from.

Council met Tuesday and gave staff the OK to apply for grants, though not all councillors had a chance to review the report requesting permission to pursue federal and provincial funding prior to the meeting.

That raised some hackles.

Coun. Earlene MacMullin is in favour of a new library, but voted against a staff request to apply for grants, saying the report was inadequate and the process was rushed. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Coun. Earlene MacMullin said she supports the library, but voted against the staff request, calling the process rushed and information inadequate.

"I get the Coles [Notes] version of a report and then the next steps are that our intent is to be the full owner [of the library], which I'm not saying I disagree with, but we didn't really discuss any other option and I'm not comfortable with that," she said. "I need more background."

Economic development manager John Phalen, who presented the staff request to council, said CBRM has already committed in principle to contributing about $5 million in land and cash over the next two years for the new library.

Too many other expenses

Coun. Darren Bruckschwaiger said he agrees there's a need for the facility but he questioned how CBRM will pay for roads and sidewalks if it's spending money on a new building that could cost $28 million.

He noted the development of the new East Division police station is underway and already over budget.

"I want this project," said Bruckschwaiger. "This is something that we're responsible for, is the library, but we know that we've got other things outstanding."

Coun. Darren Bruckschwaiger wonders how CBRM will pay for ongoing infrastructure needs if it sinks cash into the proposed new library. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

If council approved the staff request to apply for grants, the project might as well be considered a done deal, said Coun. Clarence Prince.

"In reality, in my opinion, I think we're going to be approving the project for the one-third funding, because let's face it, if the other levels of government put in the one-third funding, we're going to be saying, 'Well, we'll put in our one-third.'"

Prince echoed Bruckschwaiger's concern and argued council should consider borrowing for a "once in a lifetime" project like the library in order to fund regular infrastructure needs.

Mayor Cecil Clarke reminded council that applying for grants is not the same as committing to spending.

Mayor Cecil Clarke says CBRM will not be going with a public-private partnership model to build a new library in Sydney. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Clarke and the chief administrative officer, Marie Walsh, said council would still have to debate and vote on whether to spend the money in budget meetings early next year.

"There is a window of opportunity for us to just apply," said Clarke. "It doesn't mean we're getting the money. If we don't apply, they can't make a decision for us to make a final approval."

The proposed library is being included in a private waterfront development project from Harbour Royale Development that is expected to include an apartment and commercial building, public amenities, an expanded hotel and relocation of the casino from George Street to the waterfront area where the former Royal Cape Breton Yacht Club was located.

Public-private partnership shot down

Coun. Kendra Coombes asked about the wording of the staff request, noting it mentioned the possibility of a public-private partnership to build the library.

However, Clarke and Phalen said the library project would not follow the public-private partnership model because the municipality would own the land and building from the start.

The model was mentioned as an option in a study done a couple of years ago, but it was not the preferred option, said Phalen.