Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

CBRM council negotiating with two developers on Sydney waterfront project

Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillors have been trying to encourage residential and commercial growth on property surrounding the marina, which used to be the home of the Royal Cape Breton Yacht Club.

Mayor says council has met behind closed doors and is doing its due diligence before awarding contract

Tom Ayers · CBC News ·
Cape Breton Regional Municipality is trying to encourage residential and commercial development on land between the Holiday Inn (left) and the Joan Harris Cruise Pavilion (right), including the marina. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillors are negotiating with two developers to see which one will get to build on Sydney's downtown waterfront.

CBRM has been trying to encourage residential and commercial growth on the property surrounding the marina, which used to be the home of the Royal Cape Breton Yacht Club until it burned down in 2013.

Since a call for expressions of interest closed in February, council has been meeting behind closed doors for due diligence before awarding a contract, said Mayor Amanda McDougall.

"So understanding what the proposals entail, getting further information on them and then very soon what we will see is a session of council where decisions can be made on what will be the successful proposal and how to move forward with it," she said.

The mayor said because discussions with developers could result in a contract being awarded, she can't reveal whether either of the developers looking at Sydney's waterfront are local companies due to non-disclosure rules.

Mayor Amanda McDougall says council is not imposing a deadline on contract talks with developers, but is taking the time needed to understand the proposals. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

There is no timetable for when a decision will be made or when development could start, she said.

"We're very much of the mindset ... of doing this right," McDougall said.

"So not limiting ourselves to a finite timeline, but making sure that we can give ourselves some flexibility to go back and forth and make sure we have all of the information required from the proposals and the proponents before decisions can get made."

The deal will be made public before council votes on it, she said.

The call for expressions of interest asks private companies to develop the municipality's waterfront property that lies between the Joan Harriss Cruise Pavilion and the Holiday Inn.

Until this year, Marty Chernin's Harbour Royale Developments was the only company interested in developing the waterfront, but council let a deal with Chernin lapse, in part because the deal included a new library that council deemed too expensive.

The municipality then issued a call for expressions of interest from developers in December.

CBRM officials say construction of the new NSCC Marconi Campus at the other end of downtown Sydney is generating a lot of interest in further development. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

By February, CBRM received three bids, which Paul Burt, the municipality's manager of building, planning and licensing laws, said at the time was indicative of a renewed interest in downtown sparked by the construction of the new NSCC Marconi campus buildings.

However, McDougall said staff examined all three bids and found only two met the requirements of the call for expressions of interest.

Chernin already has municipal approval to build a residential and commercial building on another waterfront lot which is surrounded by the land that is the subject of the two bids. However, Chernin has vowed to stop working on developments in CBRM and told CBC News he is not one of the new bidders.

MORE TOP STORIES

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tom Ayers

Reporter/Editor

Tom Ayers has been a reporter and editor for 36 years. He has spent half of them covering Cape Breton and Nova Scotia stories. You can reach him at tom.ayers@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now