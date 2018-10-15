New CBRM deputy mayor could soon have to fill in as mayor

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality's deputy mayor may have to learn fast this year.

The annual election of a deputy mayor is scheduled for the monthly meeting on Monday afternoon and the new deputy will take office on Nov. 1.

That's just four days after the race ends for the leadership of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party.

CBRM Mayor Cecil Clarke is in the running, but has never said publicly whether he would resign as mayor should he win the leadership.

Coun. George MacDonald, a former deputy mayor, said if Clarke moves on, the next deputy would have to fill in for a month or more during a byelection.

Glace Bay's George MacDonald spent two years as deputy mayor and said he won't offer for the job again. (George Mortimer/CBC)

That makes Monday's vote for a deputy mayor fairly significant, Glace Bay's MacDonald said.

"We have to give it a lot of thought," he said. "I'm sure we will before Monday, and it's a very important time for us, as you know, a very delicate time for us."

MacDonald said councillors have discussed the impending vote, but he hasn't heard definitively who might contend.

"We've had some discussion, but I haven't heard of anybody that's topping the list yet," he said.

However, he added, it won't be him. MacDonald spent two years in the position and said he won't seek it again.

"I think you really have to have a lot of energy and a lot of time and you have to have a lot of dedication, and so it's a very important post," he said.

"I've done my two years, so I'm just going to fulfil my council duties and leave it at that."

Eldon MacDonald is the deputy mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Coun. Eldon MacDonald of the Sydney area is currently second in command.

Having the PC leadership contest so close to this year's election for deputy mayor shouldn't make a difference, he said.

"I don't know that it puts more pressure. We're all elected officials around this current council table for the last two years and I think we have a very capable council in all of our councillors.

"If the mayor is successful and he resigns, whoever would take over as acting mayor I think would work hand-in-hand with our staff to continue to move forward the files that staff are currently working on, so I don't see that a whole lot would change."

Time-consuming position

He said being deputy mayor isn't difficult, but it is more time consuming than just being a councillor.

He is is at the end of his second consecutive term as deputy, and according to the rules, can't run again this year.

But he wouldn't rule out running again in the future.

"It's been a very enjoyable time for me, and there's been different things that you get to experience and participate and fit in on that you wouldn't if you weren't deputy mayor, so it's a good learning experience for anyone to have," he said.

