Part of proposed CBRM container-terminal land now targeted for offshore wind industry

Construction is expected to start this year on land set aside in the Sydney, N.S., harbour for a proposed container terminal, but it won't be what the developer initially sought.

Instead, Novaporte plans to build a facility on Cape Breton Regional Municipality land that will import parts for large offshore wind turbines.

Company CEO Albert Barbusci said Thursday at an announcement in the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre that he's still working on the container terminal project, but an opportunity came up in what many expect will be a burgeoning offshore wind industry and it would fit in with a container terminal.

"Really what we've done is we've doubled down. We've doubled the opportunity," Barbusci said.

Novaporte does not have a customer yet, but Barbusci said he expects to sign one up soon.

After that, Novaporte will build a dock and laydown area on part of CBRM's contained disposal site.

Albert Barbusci says he still wants to bring a container terminal to Sydney harbour, but an opportunity arose to support the offshore wind energy industry. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Barbusci said the wind turbine facility will be operated by Blue Water Shipping of Denmark, a company with 25 years experience in European offshore wind logistics.

The container terminal proposal is ready to go, but it needs a working railway, Barbusci said.

The wind turbine marshalling project does not need rail. Ships would deliver the large parts for storage and then companies building offshore wind farms would pick up the parts and assemble them at sea, Barbusci said.

"We want [a] container [terminal] to come to the island," he said.

"We want jobs. We want revitalization, but we can't ignore this green opportunity. It's too good. It's too big and it really will get done."

In 2021, CBRM council extended the contract with Sydney Harbour Investment Partners — affiliated with Novaporte — to market the municipality's land for a container terminal, despite objections from two councillors and some reservations expressed by Mayor Amanda McDougall.

However, the mayor said on Thursday she's excited that work might finally start on a project that has been talked about for more than a decade.

Mayor Amanda McDougall says most of the talk around CBRM's land was for a proposed terminal, but it would be a shame to pass up an opportunity to support green energy. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"This is the first time since I've been on council that we've seen such a significant move forward and the asset is actually going to be used now to create that value, to create that economic driver for our community," McDougall said.

It's not a container terminal, she said, but it's a start.

"Passing up an opportunity to get into the offshore wind industry to me would be such a shame and we would be in the same place as Cape Breton was decades ago when we lost coal and steel."

A couple of years ago, Membertou First Nation bought a one-eighth stake in Novaporte.

Membertou Chief Terry Paul says the band recently doubled its ownership stake in Novaporte and expects the investment will pay off. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Chief Terry Paul says the band has now doubled that.

"I'm so excited I can hardly contain myself," he said. "It's just an amazing opportunity that we're able to land here."

The chief offered a brief message for those who don't believe in the port project.

Paul said he is sure Membertou's investment will pay off.

"I would advise them to buy land," he said.

An artist's drawing shows the proposed wind turbine facility taking up part of CBRM's land on Sydney harbour, leaving room for more development on the proposed container terminal land. (Submitted by Novaporte)

Barbusci said he expects construction to begin later this year and the turbine marshalling area is expected to begin operating in 2026.

The federal and provincial governments are working together to study offshore wind energy in both Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. Last year, Premier Tim Houston said Nova Scotia plans to offer leases expected to generate up to five gigawatts of energy from offshore wind by 2030.

Earlier this week, a group of municipal and business interests from the Strait of Canso area announced plans to establish the first "green offshore wind and hydrogen hub" in the province.

There are two proposed green hydrogen facilities for the Point Tupper industrial park on the strait, one of which has already received environmental approval from the province.

Barbusci said Novaporte intends to establish the first regional marshalling hub in Canada to support the new industry and he hopes to include green hydrogen among the products offered from the Sydney harbour facility.

