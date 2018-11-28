Province reviewing rules that govern municipal councils

Nova Scotia's Department of Municipal Affairs is taking a closer look at its legislation following reports that Cape Breton Regional Municipality broke the law on in-camera meetings.

CBRM discussed council pay at four in-camera sessions — meetings held behind closed doors — over the past two years.

After the most recent in-camera meeting, council voted to give itself a raise in gross pay to cover the impending loss of a federal tax break. The move means the mayor and councillors will not take home any additional net pay, but it will cost taxpayers an additional $140,000 annually.

Nova Scotia's Municipal Government Act allows councils to go in camera on eight specific topics; council pay is not one of them.

Act under review for years

Last week, CBRM council admitted its mistake and voted to make portions of the minutes of those four meetings public.

Mark Peck, executive director of planning and advisory services for the Municipal Affairs Department, said provincial bureaucrats have now discussed what this all means for the Municipal Government Act, which has been under review for years, and specifically the section on in-camera meetings.

"Yes, there have been discussions, but no position has been taken yet," he said.

Peck also said any changes would be done in consultation with the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities and the Association of Municipal Administrators.

Peck said municipal staff and councillors regularly receive training from the province, including discussions on in-camera meetings.

He said newly elected CBRM council members received training on the legislation involving in-camera sessions in November 2016, and the full council also had a similar session as recently as April of this year. The department oversees the legislation that governs municipalities, but it doesn't monitor council operations, Peck said.

"In terms of when they meet, what they discuss, we don't get into the nuances of each of those meetings. They're an order of government, accountable to the electorate. It's their legislative framework, and they're to adhere to that legislative framework."

CBRM Mayor Cecil Clarke has said the in-camera meetings were a simple mistake based on a misunderstanding of the rules. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Peck said he hadn't read the recently released in-camera minutes and wouldn't comment on what was actually discussed.

"The first important piece to this is that CBRM recognized it and they released the information, or the component that was discussed in camera, to the general public," he said.

A more transparent process

Mayor Cecil Clarke and the municipal solicitor have said discussing council pay in camera was a simple mistake.

Tom Urbaniak, a political science professor at Cape Breton University, said the municipality and the province need to make the in-camera meeting process more transparent.

He suggested councils could be required to pass a motion in public each time they want to hold a private meeting.

Urbaniak also said municipalities could be required to have a closed-door review officer, or the provincial ombudsman could be given a role in oversight of municipal in-camera meetings.

Room for improvement

There's currently no penalty for municipalities that break the Municipal Government Act. Urbaniak said the law needs to be tightened up, but it doesn't have to go overboard.

"Often the most effective enforcement of the Municipal Government Act, or any other best practices related to municipal councils, isn't a direct reprimand or a fine, but it's actually transparency," he said.