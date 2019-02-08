Crumbling roads, provincial payouts among hot topics in CBRM budget talks

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality appears hobbled right out of the gate when it comes to the budget if preliminary revenue estimates and proposed departmental expenses are any indication.

The municipality is predicting a 2.5 per cent boost in revenues from taxes and government transfers, mostly due to an overall increase in the assessed value of residential properties.

However, councillors heard during budget talks this week that the revenue bump will likely be eaten up by automatic wage increases in staff contracts.

Mayor Cecil Clarke said that will make it difficult to hold the tax rate steady or to increase services demanded by taxpayers.

"It's all chewed up before we start, so we're already behind before we start to move forward," said Clarke.

"And it's going to be about, again, where do we find the balance?"

CBRM Mayor Cecil Clarke Clarke says it will be hard to maintain the tax rate or improve services. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The numbers presented by staff amounted to an excess of expenses over revenues, but Clarke said that was by design. The departments simply presented budgets that reflect priorities they've heard over the past year.

Councillors will take some time to absorb the preliminary information before meeting Wednesday to debate priorities and give direction to staff.

A final draft budget that balances revenues and expenditures will come back to council in March for a vote.

Not surprisingly, crumbling infrastructure was one of the hot topics during this week's budget talks.

Councillors said they wanted to see more money spent on roads and sidewalks, but there was little agreement on how to do that.

Coun. Darren Bruckschwaiger says the municipality has paid down its debt, but that has come at a cost to its infrastructure.

Clarke said that will be debated at next week's priorities session.

"There are no easy answers and trying to get to balance is no easy process," he said.

"What you see for council, getting the information for the first time in a workshop setting, is that councillors have just as many questions as they do answers."

Coun. Darren Bruckschwaiger said the municipality has paid down a lot of debt, which improves its financial picture, but it has meant a lack of spending on roads and sidewalks.

"The plan is working," he said. "The financial indicators are great … but as pointed out, it's coming at a cost to our infrastructure. That's the catch-22 here."

Coun. Amanda McDougall says it's 'shameful' the municipality is paying out more to the province than it receives. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Coun. Amanda McDougall said she's unhappy the municipality pays more in taxes to the province than it gets back.

According to staff, CBRM will receive just over $15 million as an operational grant. But the municipality will send $19.7 million to the province this year for schools, housing, corrections and property assessments. That's an increase of nearly $400,000.

"This is getting absolutely ridiculous," said McDougall. "Is there something I'm missing in terms of what we're receiving from the province compared to what we're actually putting out?... It's shameful, really, that we're putting so much out."

Bruckschwaiger also said the province needs to examine school taxes because CBRM pays more every year, yet enrolment is down and schools have closed.

"I really think it's something that when you're losing that kind of population — and the costs are definitely going down for the province because they're not in those physical buildings anymore — and they lost a lot of teachers and everything associated with this, I think it's time that we have a discussion on this with the province, because really there's no ceiling for it," he said.

