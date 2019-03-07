CBRM approves $150M operating budget

One down, one to go.

On Wednesday, Cape Breton regional councillors approved a $150-million operating budget for the coming year, but voted to put off the capital budget until April.

The draft capital budget shows a 37-per cent increase in spending for projects such as the second cruise ship berth, roads and sidewalks, and other infrastructure projects.

However, council voted to delay that budget until after federal and provincial budgets come down later this month.

At that point, council expects to have more information on infrastructure funding.

"In the meantime, better to hold off, get our numbers right, than pass a budget that's just going to be reconfigured every other month ... waiting for federal and provincial indicators," said Mayor Cecil Clarke.

Cutting back

Council was also told CBRM has applied for infrastructure funding for a proposed new library estimated to cost $31 million, but Clarke said that, too, will depend on federal and provincial grants.

There's no tax rate increase in the operating budget, but the municipality will take in 2.4 per cent more in tax revenue, mostly due to higher property values.

Most of that increase will go to cover wages and benefits, said Jennifer Campbell, CBRM's chief financial officer.

Various departments presented draft budgets last month, but Campbell said they came in too high.

"Proposed expenses exceeded revenues by approximately $1.1 million," she said. "With limited ability to leverage additional revenues, cutting back on proposed expenditures was required."

'More work to do,' mayor says

Staff made adjustments in most departments and ended up taking out earlier requests for more staff and a proposed New Year's Eve party.

They also moved proposed sidewalk improvements over to the capital budget to help bring expenses in line with revenues.

The mayor said under the operating budget, municipal departments will get by for another year.

"We have a lot more work to do," Clarke said. "No one's going to leave here today thinking they have a bunch of wins in their budgets. Everybody's made a compromise."

Fire budget

During budget workshops last month, the fire department was the only one to present a draft seeking less money than last year.

At the time, deputy chief Gilbert MacIntyre told council some items were no longer necessary.

He said with a budget cut of 1.2 per cent, the department could live within its means.

The firefighters' union later objected.

Jody Wrathall, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters in Sydney, said the budget should be increased to repair an exhaust system in one of the fire stations.

The union also wanted to see more money spent on training and equipment.

MacIntyre told council those items will be done in stages, and he said CBRM's occupational health and safety officer has since decided the exhaust system isn't necessary.

"She did an assessment of the air quality in the station and gave us another report, and that report said that the (exhaust) system would be a benefit, it would be an asset, but it certainly was not needed," he said.

