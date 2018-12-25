CBC Nova Scotia's top Instagram pictures of 2018

In 2018, the CBC Nova Scotia Instagram account — @cbcns — posted hundreds of photos from across our beautiful province. And our top posts to the app reflected some of our biggest news stories of the year.

Many of our photos come from readers like you — if you have a photo you would like to see on our Instagram page, please tag us. We're looking forward to more seeing more interesting pictures in 2019.

Civil rights icon on vertical bill

Our most liked photo — with more than 1,800 likes — was of Wanda Robson showing off the new Canadian $10 bill that features her sister Viola Desmond.

The photo was taken by Darren Calabrese, a photographer with The Canadian Press.

Snow in June

Our next most-liked photo came from Marcel Lelievre of Grand É​tang, N.S.

It shows two moose walking along a road in June as it snowed.

This photo had more than 950 likes.

Police dog retires

Photos from Jake the RCMP dog's retirement brought in close to 800 likes.

The pictures in this photo gallery were taken by the CBC's Robert Short and Blair Rhodes.

Pickup hockey game with a view

Although Adam Cornick's photo of two men playing a game of pickup hockey at Peggys Cove was planned, he was right when he told The Canadian Press his photo "definitely triggered something in people."

This photo was liked 776 times.

Trailer Park Boys meet Sidney Crosby

This photo — liked 674 times — was taken by Mike Smith, the actor who plays Bubbles on Trailer Park Boys.

The shot was taken in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room after Sidney Crosby got them tickets to a game.

More standout posts from 2018