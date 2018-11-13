CBC Nova Scotia takes home 4 RTDNA awards

CBC Nova Scotia has earned four awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association across the digital and video categories.

Each year, the RTDNA honours the best in Canadian journalism with awards for each region.

In the East, CBC Nova Scotia's digital team won the continuing coverage award for its body of work covering the Nova Scotia mass killing that claimed the lives of 22 people over April 18-19 of last year.

Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19. Top row from left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O'Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC)

Coverage of the massacre and its aftermath began April 19 and continues to this day as the commission charged with investigating the mass killing announced the participants for a full public inquiry.

Also in the digital category, reporter Taryn Grant won the breaking news award in a small/medium market for her coverage of the tensions surrounding the First Nations lobster harvest in southwest Nova Scotia.

In October 2020, weeks after the Sipekne'katik band launched its moderate livelihood fishery outside of the federally mandated season, several hundred commercial fishermen and their supporters raided two facilities where Mi'kmaw fishermen were storing their catch.

A woman wears a face mask honouring the Treaty of 1752 as members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation and others attend a ceremony on the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., to bless the fleet before it launches its own self-regulated fishery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

The third win for CBC Nova Scotia in the digital category was the overall excellence in digital award.

In the video category, reporter Elizabeth Chiu won the feature news award in a small/medium market for her enterprise story about a breast cancer survivor who inspired other women to proudly embrace their bodies post-mastectomy.

N.S. breast cancer survivor inspires women and finds a bosomless buddy CBC News Nova Scotia 6:34 When Christina Belding shared her breast cancer story and flaunted her mastectomy wounds this summer, she gained a huge following and a bosomless buddy — a young survivor who gained the confidence to show her own surgically scarred chest. 6:34

18 awards for CBC Atlantic

CBC Nova Scotia's four RTDNA awards are among the 18 awards racked up by CBC bureaus in Atlantic Canada.

All seven awards in the digital category were won by CBC bureaus: three in Nova Scotia, two in New Brunswick, and one each in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Winners from the East region will now compete with winners from the West, Prairies and Central regions for the best Canadian local news awards. National winners will be announced in a virtual conference and gala on June 3.

