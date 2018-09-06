New Waterford woman featured on CBC's The Great Canadian Baking Show

Whipping up creations since her earliest memories, Wendy McIsaac credits her mother for developing her love of baking. She grew up in New Waterford, Cape Breton, and now lives in Cornwall, P.E.I.

She'll be one of 10 bakers measuring and mixing when the second season of The Great Canadian Baking Show airs Wednesday, Sept. 19, on CBC Television.

McIsaac chatted with Mainstreet Cape Breton host Wendy Bergfeldt.

This interviewed has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Who taught you to bake?

Some of my earliest conscious memories as a child are in the kitchen with my mother. I'm the youngest of seven kids, so with nine mouths to feed, my mother spent just about every waking moment in the kitchen.

What did she make?

She made bread just about every day when I was a little kid. She made cakes, pies, shortbread cookies, oatcakes, all kinds of squares. It was about having something sweet to go in my father's lunch can because he worked shift work for Devco and he had a sweet tooth. But it was also about having something ready just in case one of the neighbours popped by for a cup of tea.

Did you stay at school for lunch growing up, or did you come home?

I came home every day and lunch was on the table.... when we were young kids — my brothers and I laugh about this now — we drove our mother crazy to buy packaged bread and boxed waffles. We just thought that was the coolest thing in the world and now I look back and I think how lucky we were.

You grow up with baking as a kind of social currency, you walk out the door with a tray of baking. But then you grow up and start your own life and the social networks aren't the same.... What happened in the years after and how did you get into baking then?

If food is love, then baking is true love - Wendy McIsaac, The Great Canadian Baking Show contestant

I've always baked, even when I was in university and starting out in my professional life.... I always say if food is love, then baking is true love.... Baking is really done almost always to be shared. Maybe in the event of a bad breakup you eat it yourself, but mostly we are baking to actually share that with other people — and there's real connection there.

There's a trick to baking, isn't there?

It really does demand that you pay attention, that you're in the moment with what you're doing. My mother used to say to me, 'Feel the dough.' And I remember that and wondering, 'What does that mean?' And then one day I realized what she actually meant. Because if you really are present and focused ... there is a moment when you realize everything has come together perfectly, and that's exactly the moment you stop mixing.

What do they ask you to do on the show?

We have various challenges. We're asked to bake various baked good within a time limit.... Things are put in front of you and the clock is ticking and away you go. It's a great challenge and it's great excitement, too. All of the bakers are amazing, unique people.

What's the best pro tip you have?

Measure well and don't over mix.