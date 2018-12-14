Watch Live: CBC Feed Nova Scotia Day

Join CBC Radio's Mainstreet for CBC's Feed Nova Scotia Day from 4-6 p.m. as we celebrate the season and collect food and funds in support of Feed Nova Scotia.

Volunteers will be collecting donations in support of Feed Nova Scotia until 6 p.m. at the Mumford Road Sobeys, at Halifax Central Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Ikea from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or you can donate online now.

Watch live below: