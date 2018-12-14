CBC Feed Nova Scotia Day

CBC's Feed Nova Scotia Day kicked off with Information Morning's live show, combining heartwarming stories of giving with the incredible music of Reeny Smith and The Sanctified Brothers.

Volunteers will be collecting donations in support of Feed Nova Scotia until 6 p.m. at the Mumford Road Sobeys, at Halifax Central Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Ikea from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festivities continue at our Halifax studio throughout the day, with Mainstreet's live show beginning at 4 p.m. at 6940 Mumford Rd.