Demolition of former CBC building on Bell Road to be tendered in fall

The Nova Scotia government has set aside $1.6 million for the demolition of the former CBC building on Bell Road in Halifax.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said Thursday the site will be used for an expansion of the Halifax Infirmary, a key part of the QEII hospital system redevelopment project.

"The demolition of the CBC Building will allow for the expansion of the Halifax Infirmary site that includes a new cancer centre, outpatient centre, research and innovation centre, and an expanded inpatient care centre," he said in a news release

The province bought the building, including a little less than a hectare of land with a 93-space parking lot, in November 2017 for $4.5 million.

The Bell Road property will be used for an expansion of the Halifax Infirmary.

A request for demolition proposals will be issued this fall and work is slated to begin in February 2020.

In 2014, CBC Television, CBC Radio and digital services moved to 7067 Chebucto Rd. in a renovated space that was formerly home to the Bay department store.

DHX Media, a production, distribution and broadcasting company specializing in children's entertainment, will continue to use the Bell Road building until the end of 2019. DHX also produces This Hour Has 22 Minutes, which airs on CBC Television.

The QEII redevelopment project team will also continue to operate out of the building until the end of the year, the release said.

"This work will allow services to be moved out of the aging Centennial and Victoria buildings on the Victoria General site, to prepare for their eventual closure."

