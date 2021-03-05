Cape Breton man arrested in death of 71-year-old woman in Howie Centre
A 73-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a 71-year-old woman in Howie Centre, Cape Breton, on Friday morning.
Police say they responded to a domestic incident at a home on Kings Road outside Sydney
Cape Breton regional police are investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman from Howie Centre, just outside Sydney.
In a news release, police said a 73-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.
Police said they responded to a domestic incident Friday at a home on Kings Road around 8 a.m. AT.
No charges have been laid and no other details are being released at this time.
MORE TOP STORIES