Nova Scotia

Cape Breton man arrested in death of 71-year-old woman in Howie Centre

A 73-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a 71-year-old woman in Howie Centre, Cape Breton, on Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a domestic incident at a home on Kings Road outside Sydney

Police were called to a home in Howie Centre on Friday morning. (CBC)

Cape Breton regional police are investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman from Howie Centre, just outside Sydney.

In a news release, police said a 73-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Police said they responded to a domestic incident Friday at a home on Kings Road around 8 a.m. AT.

No charges have been laid and no other details are being released at this time.

