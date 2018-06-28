A Cape Breton artist mentored cancer survivors — and then she got her own diagnosis

Cape Breton artist Catherine Moir thought she knew what it meant to have cancer.

For seven years, she was the co-ordinator of a program called the Art of Living, which pairs local artists with people diagnosed with cancer.

The participants create works of art that say something about their experience with the disease.

Then in February, Moir was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"When I found out I was shocked," she remembered. "I thought, 'I'm the one that helps people, I'm the one that's in charge of this thing. I'm not the one that needs help.'

"So I had to go through all the things I heard about, " she said. "I thought I understood, but now I know that you can't really understand completely unless you actually go through it."

Carry on

After her diagnosis, Moir decided to continue in the Art of Living program — as both mentor and participant.

While working with one long-term cancer survivor to create a painting, she soon realized the relationship was benefiting them both.

"Even though I was helping him with his artwork, he was helping me with my cancer," she said.

She also decided to chronicle her own journey with the illness.

Moir teamed up with photographer Kris Tynski.

Together, they created an intimate and unflinching photo collage depicting Moir's treatment.

Catherine Moir was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. (Catherine Moir)

Out of hiding

"It's a hard thing to show people scars, wounds, things that you feel are ugly on your body — and vulnerable times when you want the door closed, and nobody see you," she said.

Moir hopes the photos and other works in the Art of Living exhibit will open up the conversation around cancer.

"This is what we're sometimes hiding," she said. "This is what you need to see, in order to see that this is real and human and not some kind of scary covered-up mystery."

Moir said the program itself is therapeutic, because it gives participants a reason to "get out of bed and do something fun".

"The disease tends to take over everything so that you are a person with cancer, rather than an intelligent person who just produced a piece of art."

The Art of Living exhibit opens this week and runs until July 14 at the Cape Breton Centre for Craft and Design.

