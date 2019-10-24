30 more theft charges laid against cop who allegedly steals from grocery stores

Halifax Regional Police have laid a 30 new charges against Const. Jennifer McPhee in relation to thefts from five Halifax area grocery stores.

The 17-year veteran of the force was already facing seven charges including weapons offences related to allegedly stealing from an Atlantic Superstore while carrying her service weapon.

Last week, those charges prompted the police force to change its policy and ban officers from taking their guns home in off-duty hours.

She's charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000 in connection to 15 separate thefts at Atlantic Superstores, according to a news release put out by the Halifax Regional Police.

McPhee allegedly started her stealing spree at the beginning of August and continued on and off until Sept. 11, hitting stores in both Halifax and Dartmouth.

She was arrested on the new charges Thursday morning and will be back in Halifax Provincial Court again on Nov. 18.

The 42-year-old MacPhee was previously charged with careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, contravention of storage regulations, theft under $5,000 and disguise with intent.

MacPhee has run into trouble with the law before. In 2013, she pleaded guilty to a breathalyzer offence and received a curative discharge, meaning she had no criminal record.

McPhee has been suspended with pay, which is in line with the Nova Scotia Police Act.

Criminal charges are also being pursued against two other officers according to Halifax Police Chief Dan Kinsella.

Det. Const. Joseph Farrow, 51, was charged with unlawfully entering a home and sexual assault. The Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, said Farrow knew the owner of the home, whom he is accused of sexually assaulting.

He was off-duty when he was arrested and has also been suspended.

A third officer was arrested and released without charges after a domestic incident on Oct. 7 in Eastern Passage. The 35-year-old man was off-duty. SIRT is investigating.