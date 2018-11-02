Surprise order left caterer scrambling to feed 1,600 people the next day

If you ever need 2,000 muffins on short notice, Scott Colwell might be a good person to call.

The owner of Certainly Cinnamon Catering in Halifax was busy at work Thursday when his phone "started ringing like crazy." Representatives from Irving Shipbuilding were wondering if perhaps he could cater an event — the next morning — for an army of people.

The federal government had just announced that Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan would be in town the next day to make an announcement at the shipyard. He was coming to say Ottawa was buying a ship. That left officials with Irving trying to buy the biggest of breakfasts for the event.

"They basically wanted a breakfast in the big ultra hull for 7 a.m. this morning for 1,600 people," Colwell told CBC Radio's Mainstreet Friday.

'Nobody really carries that amount of stock'

Breakfast, in this case, meant muffins, pastries, croissants, coffee and tea and everything that goes with it.

"Of, and of course doughnuts," said Colwell. "You can't have guys at the shipyards without having doughnuts."

While he acknowledges it was a big ask — perhaps the biggest, in terms of volume — Colwell said the fairly simple nature of the order meant he and his staff were able to pull it off, with a little creativity.

"Nobody really carries that amount of stock. We carry quite a bit, but even for us we had to make a lot of phone calls to pull this off in a hurry."

Baking through the night

Those calls included bringing in all the staff Colwell could and reaching out to suppliers to make sure they had everything they needed. The fact the food wasn't entirely made from scratch also made things easier; much of what arrived from suppliers was partially baked and only need to be proofed before going into the oven.

While he's unsure of the exact breakdown, when the final egg was cracked and the last batter whisked, Colwell said about 2,000 individual pieces were produced for the breakfast. With Friday already fixing to be a busy day, Colwell sent staff home once everything was prepped and he and his business manager tended the ovens through the night.

"Needless to say, it was nice and warm here in the kitchen all night with all of the ovens going."

'We saw the potential'

In some ways, the preparation for this order began a few years ago.

What started as a small coffee shop in downtown Halifax has evolved into a full-service bakery in the north end that serves many customers, including the hungry lot working across the street at the shipyard.

"Years ago when Irving started to do their expansion, we thought it was the time for us to do the same thing," said Colwell.

"We saw the potential."

They invested in larger-scale industrial equipment and supplies so when someone calls looking for pastries and coffee for 1,600 people for the next morning, they could meet the order.

Fuel for a long day

By 6:45 a.m., the capacity of the company cargo van was put to the test as it was loaded up to head to the shipyard.

"We looked like we had flat tires," said Colwell.

He didn't have much time to take a break following his all-night baking extravaganza. Colwell and the rest of his staff were back at it Friday preparing for an event this evening for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

It was sustenance from the overnight effort that was pulling him toward the figurative oven timer on his day.

"Fortunately as we were brewing coffee, we were drinking just as much."

