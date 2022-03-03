Thefts add to rising costs for food banks and school programs

The rising costs of food and fuel are posing problems for Maritime groups that help others pay for those essentials, and thefts from their vehicles have made matters worse.

Moncton Headstart in New Brunswick and Feed Nova Scotia say they've been the victims of recent catalytic converter thefts from vehicles that are vital to their work.

"On top of the extreme gas prices, now we have one of our buses that is non-functioning," Tracy Arnand, the family program co-ordinator for Moncton Headstart, told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon on Thursday.

The organization provides healthy meals to school children in need and has two buses that it uses to bring children to and from its program.

Arnand, who was waiting for police to arrive to investigate the theft Thursday, said Moncton Headstart was already struggling to maintain its meal program amid rising grocery and gas prices before the catalytic converter theft.

Thieves sell the devices to scrap metal dealers for hundreds of dollars. A new catalytic converter can cost between $1,500 and $2,500.

People steal catalytic converters like this one and sell them as scrap metal. (CBC)

'It just grounds you'

Feed Nova Scotia, which distributes food to about 140 food banks and meal programs in the province, had several catalytic converters stolen a few weeks ago.

"It just grounds you," said Nick Jennery, the organization's executive director. "It also has an impact on your insurance, an impact on the cost of replacement, but meanwhile there are organizations and people who are 100 per cent reliant on you getting food to them."

Jennery said Feed Nova Scotia distributes more than $1 million worth of food each month to food banks, shelters and meal programs. It also sends 600 boxes of non-perishable groceries each week to people who can't get to a food bank or shelter for support.

Jennery and Arnand said rising fuel costs have hit everyone hard during the cold winter, with people struggling to pay for home heating and for gas if they have a vehicle. The minimum price for regular gas in Halifax was 156.5 cents a litre Thursday. In New Brunswick, the maximum price for regular gas was 163.3 cents a litre.

Ideas to help

Jennery said Feed Nova Scotia has to fuel five trucks driving all over the province to deliver food.

He has suggestions for long-term strategies to improve things, including a basic income pilot program and an increase in income assistance.

Jennery said many people who come to Feed Nova Scotia for help are seeking access to food banks for the first time. He thinks there are more of the "hidden hungry" who might be reluctant to ask for assistance.

"It takes a great deal of courage to put your hand up and say, 'I need help,'" he said.

MORE TOP STORIES