3 people displaced, cat rescued after Amherst house fire

A firefighter rescued a cat during a major house fire in Amherst, N.S., on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Elmwood Drive at 11:19 a.m. Fire and smoke were visible from the two-storey house when crews arrived.

"No one was physically hurt, but as in any fire situation, people are very upset," fire Chief Greg Jones said in a Town of Amherst news release.

He said every unit in the fire department responded.

The town said firefighters fought the fire inside and out. Foam was also used to help suppress the flames.

The fire was knocked down around 12:30 p.m., but crews remained on the scene for another couple of hours.

At the height of the fire, the town said a firefighter exited the house holding the cat.

The extent of the fire is not yet known and the cause has yet to be determined.

Jones said all occupants of the building managed to get out safely.

The Canadian Red Cross said a woman and two children have been displaced by the fire, but are staying with relatives in the area.

