Father of Cassidy Bernard's twins charged with second-degree murder in her death

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged the father of Cassidy Bernard's young twin daughters with second-degree murder in her death. The young mother was found dead in her home in We'koqma'q First Nation in Cape Breton on Oct. 24, 2018.

Dwight Austin Isadore, 20, is also facing charges of abandoning a child. He was arrested Monday in We'koqma'q and remains in custody, police said at a news conference Tuesday.

The infant girls were found inside the home at the same time Bernard's body was discovered. They were dehydrated, but not harmed.

Police would not release any details about the homicide Tuesday and refused to comment on the cause of death.

Austin Isadore, 20, is the father of Cassidy Bernard's twin daughters. (Austin Isadore/Facebook)

Residents in We'koqma'q, a tight-knit community of about 850 people, have long believed the 22-year-old woman's death was a homicide although police did not confirm it until Tuesday.

The community even took the exceptional step last November of pledging a $100,000 reward for any information that led to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible in Bernard's death.

Friends, family and community members have also staged multiple marches in memory of Bernard, and to raise awareness of her case.

Where to get help:

A national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line has been established to provide support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. You can also access long-term health support services such as mental-health counselling and community-based cultural services through Indigenous Services Canada.

