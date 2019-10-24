Rally for Cassidy Bernard lines highway outside We'koqma'q

Hundreds of people lined up along a section of Highway 105 next to We'koqma'q First Nation in Cape Breton Thursday afternoon in memory of Cassidy Bernard, who was found dead one year ago.

An RCMP investigation into the 22-year-old's death is ongoing. Police have said it was suspicious, but there have been no arrests.

Cassidy's mother, Mona Bernard, said she hoped the rally would remind people just how difficult it is to wait for answers.

"It's very frustrating. It's heartbreaking, really, to have to go another day without knowing. It's terrifying to know it's a whole year and I don't know," said Bernard. "But I get through, with the girls."

Cassidy's six-month-old twin daughters were in the home at the time of their mother's death but were unharmed.

One of Cassidy Bernard's 18-month-old twins. (CBC)

Their grandmother said despite the circumstances of losing their mother, they're happy and healthy children.

"They know her picture. They see her picture and they'll say Mummy. I tell them it's Mummy Angel," she said.

Bernard said she misses her daughter's "laughter, her joy, her plain, blunt honesty."

"Cassidy was like a boss, a bossy person. When she spoke, everybody listened. She wasn't very big either," her mother said with a laugh. "She had a sort of strength that shines through."

Cassidy Bernard was 22 when she was found dead in her home on We'koqma'q First Nation on Oct. 24, 2018. (Facebook)

She struggles with one painful memory that is impossible to forget — the moment she found her daughter's body.

"I keep seeing the same thing over and over again. I can't believe it's been a year," she said.

Bernard said her community's support has helped her amid her grief.

"I'm just so honoured and touched that Cassidy had so much power over the people and the people are just coming together because everybody is mourning their loss, it's not just me. It's the whole community itself. You can feel it wherever you go — love and heart warmth."

Mona Bernard, pictured here at a rally last November, says her daughter Cassidy 'had a sort of strength that shines through.' (Robert Short/CBC)

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia RCMP said in an emailed statement they are staying in regular contact with Bernard's family.

"We fully realize the community is waiting for answers from us. We look forward to being able to provide an update on this incident," said Cpl. Jen Clarike.

