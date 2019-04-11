Cassidy Bernard excelled in school. She went to science fairs, and had a passion for working with children.

This is the message her older sister, Tyra Denny, wanted to share as she and nearly two dozen family members visited the Nova Scotia legislature Thursday to pay tribute to the young woman.

"She is an amazing, beautiful angel," said Denny as she wiped away tears. "Our beautiful angel."

The 22-year-old was found dead in a home on the We'koqma'q First Nation in Cape Breton on Oct. 24, 2018. Her six-month-old twin daughters were in the home at the time but were unharmed.

RCMP say they are treating her death as suspicious.

Police confirmed to CBC News Thursday they have received the autopsy report from the provincial medical examiner's office. Their investigation is ongoing.

In the weeks following Bernard's death, a statement from the We'koqma'q chief and council said her "murder has devastated her children, her family, our community and the entire Mi'kmaw Nation."

In the House, her family called for justice.

"Since there's no justice being served right now and there's still an ongoing investigation, I still sleep with one eye open because a predator came into our house and did that to my sister," Denny said. "And left my nieces to die with her."

Bernard's family came to Halifax to meet with politicians at the request of their MLA, Allan MacMaster.

"We come to you today to show you first-hand what [the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women] looks like, who it leaves behind and who is left to suffer with tremendous grief," said Bernard's cousin, Annie Bernard-Daisley.

Bernard-Daisley said not enough has been done on a provincial level to address the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, and she offered specific recommendations for change.

"The number one issue that we need support with is adequate policing services in all Mi'kmaw First Nation communities. We have inadequate policing services. For example, in my community, if you call the cops, it could take an hour, it could take three hours."

The family also called on cold cases to be reopened. They questioned if technology could now give families answers, and finally bring justice to unsolved cases.

Cassidy Bernard was 22 when she was found dead in her home on We'koqma'q First Nation on Oct. 24. Police have released little information about their investigation or the circumstances into her death. (Facebook)

Bernard-Daisley says a key solution would be for all levels of government to sit down and work with communities.

"I'm going to be very honest, you're never going to fix the problem. But there's steps that we can take to ensure that men who want to take our women's lives, have to think and have to think ' we're not getting away with it.'

If I didn't feel there would be steps after today, I wouldn't be here. We wouldn't be here."

Lorraine Whitman, president of the Nova Scotia Native Women's Association, stood by the family's side as they addressed the media.

"A true measure of a society can be found in how it treats the most vulnerable members, and we are failing our women and our girls," she said.

"Indigenous women are not more important than any one other woman. But we are also not any less important. We as Nova Scotians need to recognize this."

As the work of the House got underway, MacMaster rose to welcome each family member by name.

MLA Lenore Zann also used her time on the floor to talk about Bernard.

"Cassidy Bernard's death was not an isolated incident. Across the country there is an unfolding crisis that is both tragic and outraging. Missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. A story of systemic racism," she said.

"I want to stand here today and say to all the Mi'kmaw women, mothers, grandmothers, sisters, and daughters that yes, you are valued. Yes, you are loved. And yes, you are cherished. And together we can and will fight to honour Cassidy's memory."

It was an important moment, said Bernard's cousin.

"To be validated, as Mi'kmaw women, it meant a lot. It felt good, it brought us all to tears," said Bernard-Daisley.

READ MORE