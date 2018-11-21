Protest in support of Cassidy Bernard shuts down Canso Causeway

Friends, family and community members marched across Nova Scotia's Canso Causeway on Wednesday to call attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women and show support for Cassidy Bernard, a Mi'kmaw woman who died last month.

More than 100 people gathered on the Cape Breton side of the causeway, many wearing red in a nod to the national movement of displaying red dresses in solidarity with the fight for justice for missing and murdered women and girls.

Bernard, 22, was found dead in her home on We'koqma'q First Nation in Cape Breton on Oct. 24. Though police have released little information other than her death is suspicious, community members believe she was murdered.

Annie Bernard-Daisley wants people to remember her cousin, not as a statistic, but as a highly intelligent young women who excelled in school and was devoted to her daughters. Bernard's six-month-old twins were in the home at the time of her death and were unharmed.

"Cassidy was proud to be Mi'kmaw. Cassidy was proud to be a mother," she told CBC's Maritime Noon prior to the march. "She was an all-round great person."

The rally comes one day after We'koqma'q First Nation's chief and council announced a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Bernard's death.

Cassidy Bernard, 22, was found dead in her home on We'koqma'q First Nation on Oct. 24. Police have released little information about their investigation or the circumstances of her death. (Facebook)

Bernard-Daisley is pleading for anyone with information about her cousin's case or others to share it.

"Be courageous, be brave. This epidemic in our country of missing and murdered women will not stop until we can come forward and put those names to the police," she said.

"Our lives are in jeopardy every day, and there are people out there that know information that would solve these cases but they're too afraid to come forward. We have to stop that fear."

Bernard-Daisley said she's clinging to the hope that raising awareness about Bernard will help. All too often, she said, cases aren't taken seriously.

"Families are left to grieve not only losing their loved ones but never knowing what happened to them. That has to stop."

Many people wore red to show solidarity for missing and murdered women and girls. (Robert Short/CBC)

People, including school children, were bused in from across Cape Breton for the noon march. It started with a prayer, smudge and an honour song, and lasted for about an hour.

The group paused halfway across the causeway to take a minute of silence in honour of every man, woman, boy and girl who has been murdered or is missing across the country.

The causeway was closed for the event and has since reopened.