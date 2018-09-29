Recovering gambling addict slams plan to weaken casino exclusion rules

A recovering gambling addict is disgusted the Nova Scotia government is looking to soften a measure designed to keep problem gamblers out of Nova Scotia casinos.

Halifax's Bernie Walsh sees it as an attempt by the provincial government to boost casino revenues on the backs of addicts.

"The government sees a loss in revenue and they just don't want to accept that loss," Walsh said.

Bill 49 would allow those who have asked to be banned from the casinos in Halifax and Sydney to speed up their requests to end voluntary exclusions.

Current process involves several steps

For now, the process involves an investigation into an applicant's personal and financial affairs, as well as a hearing before Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board.

The proposed law would allow cabinet to streamline that process.

It would also give gamblers the option to choose the length of time that they want to be barred, rather than banning them indefinitely.

Finance Minister Karen Casey introduced Bill 49 in provincial legislature on Sept. 21 but doesn't expect it to become law this year. She wants time to consult with those affected first.

"It just disgusted me when I saw that she was trying to do this," said Walsh.

Casey backs proposed change

But Casey said Walsh is misinformed.

"He certainly doesn't understand the purpose," she said. "The purpose is to try to protect those who may have a problem with gambling.

"We've not considered this to be any kind of a revenue generator for anybody."

Finance Minister Karen Casey denies proposed changes to the rules regarding self-banishment from Nova Scotia casinos are designed to prop up gambling revenues. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press) Casey says other provinces allow people to ask for bans of different lengths and that seemed to suit people better.

"Many provinces have a lifetime ban, but it's progressive," she said. "Nova Scotia's is not, so it's either all of nothing."

She said some people might not participate in the program if they know it means a lifetime ban. But she thinks they might enrol if they know they can change their mind at some point.

Walsh argues flawed reasoning

But Walsh thinks that's flawed logic, akin to inviting an alcoholic back into a bar for drinks.

"We all know that if you free yourself from addiction and you just go back once or twice, you're hooked again," he said. "They don't care about the people's lives or their family's lives, they care about the revenue."

Casino revenues have declined in recent years from a high of $98.3 million in 2006-07 to $77 million. But those 2018 revenues are up almost $10 million from the previous year.

2,100 Nova Scotians have asked to be banned

According to the province, there are 2,100 Nova Scotians who have voluntarily excluded themselves from Nova Scotia casinos.

Walsh thinks the system is working fine as it is. "The government should never have even thought of this idea," he said.

The proposed law will be before the province's law amendments committee for public input on Monday.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia