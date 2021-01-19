Nova Scotia reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — all related to travel outside the region.

Three of the new cases are in the central health zone and two are in the eastern health zone. All of the newly identified cases are self-isolating.

The province also reported the case of one person infected with the variant first reported in the U.K. The case is not included in Thursday's total, because although the person is a resident of Nova Scotia they are living and working outside the province. The new case has no known close contacts in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia has identified 23 cases of the variant first reported in the U.K., and 10 cases involving the variant first reported in South Africa.

The province now has 40 known active cases of COVID-19. One person is in hospital as a result of the virus.

In a news release, Premier Iain Rankin encouraged Nova Scotians to continue following public health protocols.

"Day after day we are seeing the results of the hard work of Nova Scotians to keep the COVID-19 case numbers low," he said.

Provincial health authority labs completed 2,020 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

Some restrictions loosened

People coming from Newfoundland and Labrador can now enter Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate. The change, which came into effect earlier this week, means all Atlantic Canadians will now be able to enter Nova Scotia without the need to quarantine for 14 days.

However, travel restrictions for entering New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador are still in place.

Some provincial restrictions were also lifted Wednesday. Malls, retail businesses and fitness facilities in Nova Scotia can now operate at 100 per cent capacity, with physical distancing.

Sports practices, training and games, along with arts and culture rehearsals and performances can now have 75 people. Rankin said while physical distancing and masks are not required for these activities, they are recommended when possible.

Spectators can continue to attend these events except when they're held at schools, Rankin said.

As of Thursday, 129,809 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 30,400 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported seven new cases on Thursday for a total of 146 known active cases. Twenty people are in the hospital related to the virus, with 13 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Thursday. The province has five known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new cases on Thursday. There are five known active cases on the Island.

MORE TOP STORIES