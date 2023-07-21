Content
Case of Halifax-area school teacher accused of voyeurism in court

The case of a Halifax-area school teacher accused of voyeurism was back in court Monday. Matthew Douglas Moriarty, 41, is accused of secretly observing and recording five women and girls in a washroom at the Abenaki Aquatic Club.

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
A large wooden beige, turquoise and gold sign reads 'Abenaki Aquatic Club.'
A sign outside the Abenaki Aquatic Club on Bell Lake in Dartmouth, N.S. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Matthew Douglas Moriarty, 41, is accused of secretly observing and recording five women and girls in a washroom at the Abenaki Aquatic Club. The alleged offences happened July 18-20.

Some of the alleged victims are minors. All of their identities are protected by a publication ban.

Moriarty is a language teacher at Woodlawn High School in Dartmouth, N.S. In a statement released at the time the charges were announced, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said Moriarty has been placed on leave.

Jen Mosher, commodore of the Abenaki Aquatic Club, said the organization is co-operating with police and providing support to the alleged victims and to its members at large.

The Crown has not yet provided Moriarty's lawyer with all the evidence police have collected in the case, so it has been put over to next month.

Moriarty did not appear in court on Monday. His lawyer, Jennifer MacDonald, appeared by phone.

