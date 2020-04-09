Carrie Low's police complaint about rape case to be reheard

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has ordered the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner to re-examine the case of a Halifax woman who says the police investigation into her rape case was systematically mishandled.

In May 2019, Carrie Low complained to the independent commissioner's office that Halifax Regional Police failed to properly investigate a rape committed against her in May 2018.

Low discovered over the year following the rape that police had not processed her toxicology report or rape kit, and not visited the scene of the crime.

The commissioner, Judith McPhee, dismissed Low's complaint that the police in general had failed to investigate properly. McPhee told Low her complaint was outside the six-month time limit laid down in the Police Act.

Low and her lawyer, Jessica Rose, then sought a judicial review of that decision .

Jessica Rose, a lawyer for the Elizabeth Fry Society, said the decision will help other women seek access to justice when police fail to adequately investigate sexual assaults. (Robert Short/CBC)

In a decision released Thursday, Justice Ann Smith set aside the commissioner's decision, and ordered that the complaint be reinvestigated by the office.

In a statement, Low said she was pleased with the decision.

"This is a selfless victory and the decision in and of itself will hopefully pave the way for the necessary changes for all future [Halifax Regional Police] complaints specifically those raised by victims of sexual assault," she said in the statement.

In the same statement, Rose said the court has directed that before the six-month time limit of lodging complaints can begin, victims of police misconduct have to be aware "that police have failed them."

"Ms. Low will now have access to the complaints system that keeps our police accountable to the public," Rose said. "This decision will help other women to seek access to justice when police fail to adequately investigate sexual assault."

In January, the province announced it will change the Police Act to extend the time limit for someone to file a complaint against a municipal service from six months to one year.

The new legislation will also give the independent police complaints commissioner the authority to extend the time frame to more than one year if there's a public interest in doing so.

