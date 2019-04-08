Could you love Carl? This rambunctious ram needs a new home

A Nova Scotia farmer's patience with her rambunctious ram, Carl, has worn thin and she's ready to say goodbye and good riddance.

Sue Earle, who owns Tipsy Toad Grove Farm, in Tremont, N.S., recently put her purebred Katahdin sheep up for sale on Kijiji.

But the ad comes with a warning — "Like many good looking studs who were pampered at birth however, Carl has a bit of an attitude."

Lately, he seems to have it out for Earle.

"He likes to watch for me to turn my back, and then take a run at me and he's about 200 pounds of sheep, so that can be a little ouchie," Earle told CBC's Information Morning.

Carl the ram is "healthy, hefty, and pretty low maintenance as long as you stay out of his way." (Submitted by Sue Earle)

Carl was abandoned by his mom at birth and ended up on Earle's farm. Things went smoothly for the first few years.

"He was quite a nice little pet for the longest time, but he's starting to take his breeding instincts a little more seriously, and I don't want to be the subject of that," said Earle, who now arms herself with a stick whenever she enters his pen.

Still, there's a lot to love about Carl.

Earle said he's sired many beautiful lambs, and has some good years left in him — just not on her farm.

She's asking for $250.

"We'd burger him, but... he's Carl. Even jerks deserve a second chance," Earle wrote in her ad.

Needs more ewes

The ad says he's "healthy, hefty, and pretty low maintenance as long as you stay out of his way. He is a big sook when he's not busy being a big A-hole, and he loves to rock and roll."

Carl needs a good home. (Troy Turple)

His ideal home is a farm with no kids, acres of grass and lots of ewes.

"We've only got five sheep at the moment so it's a pretty small herd. But if he had 20 or 30 ewes to kind of keep him occupied, I think he'd be pretty happy," said Earle.

Earle won't be sad to see him go, and neither will her ewes.

"We're going to get another ram once Carl's gone," she said.

Just don't tell Carl.