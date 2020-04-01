Cargo ship denied entry into Halifax port over COVID-19 concerns

A cargo ship has been denied entry into Halifax's port after crew members showed symptoms of COVID-19, the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, the agency said it was notified on March 17 that crew members aboard the Siem Cicero had symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The ship — which came from Germany and is carrying cars — was denied entry under the Quarantine Act to prevent the potential spread of the virus or any disruption of the supply chain at the port, the agency said..

"We continue to monitor this situation and have advised the ship and shipping agent that the ship will not be allowed to enter port until 14 days after the last date symptoms appeared in the crew," the statement said.

According to Siem Car Carrier's website, the Siem Cicero sails under a Liberian flag and can carry 7,000 vehicles.

MORE TOP STORIES