Poor communication, crew fatigue factors in 2018 Halifax cargo jet runway overrun

Fatigue, poor communication, and an unexpected tailwind contributed to a cargo plane crash at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport in 2018, according to a Transportation Safety Board of Canada report released Tuesday morning.

On Nov. 7, 2018, a Sky Lease Cargo plane landing at the Halifax airport from Chicago went off the tarmac and came to a stop 270 metres past the end of the runway, 47 metres short of a fence separating the airport from a public road.

The report says the three-person crew of the Boeing 747-412F was "experiencing sleep-related fatigue that degraded their performance and cognitive functioning during the approach and landing."

The scheduling of the flight, which landed just after 5 a.m. AT, did not allow the crew to get enough sleep in the 24-hour period leading up to the trip.

Poor communication in the notices to airmen (NOTAM) documents — which inform pilots about anything that could affect safety or operations at airports — was also a factor in the overrun, the report says.

The cargo jet was empty, and was to be loaded with live lobster and head for China. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

The crew reviewed 98 NOTAMs for the flight, including 37 for the Halifax airport. The NOTAMs warned that part of runway 23 was closed due to painting and repairs to lighting.

Even though the remaining length of the runway would have been sufficient for the landing, the crew concluded that the runway was not available to them because of the use of the wording "NOT AUTH" (not authorized) in one document.

The TSB report says the NOTAMs were not presented in an easily digestible format. The reports were not sequenced based on importance, but rather chronologically. They were also repetitive, so the crew would have had to flip back and forth to determine what was different about each one and note the relevant changes.

Additionally, the report says, the NOTAMs were written in all capital letters, which "prove difficult for readability and interpretation."

In 2019, NAV CANADA started using a different format for NOTAMs — one that was already used by most countries — that reduces clutter and helps pilots access just the pertinent information.

Since the crew concluded that runway 23, which was 3,200 metres long, was unavailable, they decided to use runway 14, which was 2,347 metres long.

The plane stopped less than 50 metres from a fence separating the airfield from a public road. (Robert Short/CBC)

Air traffic control in Halifax did not directly communicate with the crew about which runway was active, although the information was contained in an automatic terminal information service broadcast.

"As a result, the crew continued to believe that the approach and landing to runway 14 was the only option available."

The crew recognized the presence of a tailwind shortly before landing, but it was not enough time to recalculate its performance data to confirm that it was safe to land.

The plane was damaged beyond repair. (Robert Short/CBC)

After the touchdown, "for undetermined reasons," one lever was in the wrong position, causing the speed brakes to retract and the autobrake system to disengage, which increased the distance the plane would need to come to a stop.

Although the manual brake was applied eight seconds after touchdown, the maximum braking effort didn't occur until 15 seconds later, when the plane was about 240 metres from the end of the runway.

"At this position, it was not possible for the aircraft to stop on the runway, and, five seconds later, the aircraft departed the end of the runway at a speed of [143 kilometres per hour] and came to a stop 270 metres (885 feet) past the end of the runway," the report says.

Three crew members were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash. A passenger, a deadheading pilot, was not injured. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

After it left the tarmac, the plane went down a drop of 2.8 metres and was "damaged beyond repair."

The board says the slope of the ground in the area past runway 14 at the Halifax airport is 73 per cent, whereas the International Civil Aviation Organization recommends a slope no greater than five per cent.

The jet hit some light stanchions and an antenna array, and as it came to a stop, a fire broke out when an engine became detached and got lodged under the tail section of the plane.

Three crew members were taken to hospital with minor injuries and a passenger was not injured.

The TSB report notes that runway overruns and fatigue management are two of the issues on the board's list of key safety issues that need to be addressed to make transportation safer.

The board is calling on Transport Canada to adopt international standards for runway end safety areas, including the use of arresting systems designed to stop aircraft.

