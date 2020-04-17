Caregivers worried about lack of available respite beds in N.S.

Some caregivers in Nova Scotia are concerned about the lack of available overnight respite beds.

They say it's been two years since the bed closed due to the pandemic and, after seeing less than half restored, they're worried they might not ever come back.

"If we want to go on a vacation, if our mental health really needs tending to, then we can put our loved ones in those beds, and the cost is greatly reduced. It was about $40 a day which really is a wonderful saving and a gift," said Barbara Redmond, a woman from Liverpool and full-time caregiver to her husband.

"[Now] you're taking away our respite beds, and you're asking us to function on a shoestring budget."

Respite beds or respite care allow primary caregivers to drop their loved ones off at a nursing home or hospital for a short period, so they can take a break from the demands that come along with caring for a family member who is sick, aging or has a disability.

Both Redmond and her husband are retired teachers and are on a fixed income. In 2016, Redmond's husband suffered a massive stroke which left him unable to speak, so she's been his primary caregiver ever since.

She says respite is important to her mental health, but it's been harder for her to find and the nearest location is now an hour away.

"North Queens [Nursing Home] hasn't opened [their respite beds] and they can't tell me when they're going to open, so I would have to take my loved one down to Chester. That's the closest now."

Beds closed during pandemic

According to Department of Seniors and Long-term Care spokesperson Toby Koffman, there are 44 respite beds across the province, and the cost to rent one averages $41.50 a day. However, all of these beds closed in March 2020 to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

In November 2020, 12 respite beds reopened and 32 were temporarily converted to long-term care.

"Those 32 beds continue to be used for long-term care to alleviate pressures on the health-care system by helping to reduce the number of people waiting in hospitals for long-term care," said Koffman via email.

Redmond says renting respite beds is frequently the only option for people on fixed budgets because home care can cost upwards of $15 an hour. Nursing homes are also expensive.

"If I put my husband in [full-time] care, I will be paying $48,000 a year," said Redmond.

Little financial help

Additionally, Redmond says there's not much funding for caregivers aside from the province's supportive care program , for eligible Nova Scotians with cognitive impairments.

That program allows people to receive at most $1,000 a month and Redmond says after buying medical supplies, groceries, toiletries and paying for services like snow removal, caregivers aren't left with much.

"If you're trying to pay their [care workers] salaries out of that $1,000 a month… Well, you try to figure out in the run of the month, how far $1,000 would go."

There are also adult day programs offered in the province but generally only run on weekdays with limited hours .

Randi Dickie, a former director of care at a nursing home in the Liverpool area, says the respite beds were well used by the community pre-pandemic.

24-hour care is demanding

"It can be very stressful when that person is in their home, having to cope with the daily responsibility of caregiving. Generally even with home-care service, it still is for the majority of hours in a 24-hour period, day after day, that can be very difficult."

Dickie says it can also be unsettling for the person entering respite care to travel outside their community to unfamiliar surroundings without their usual pharmacies or doctors nearby.

"The other thing that can happen is because of the burnout, or the high stress level, a person actually may be admitted to acute care [immediate medical care], just to give that respite to the family member."

Jenny Theriault is the executive director for Caregivers Nova Scotia which supports families across the province.

"We are actually working on a project with the Department of Seniors and Long-term Care, developing a caregiver strategy" including respite care, she said.

The Department of Seniors and Long-term Care did not say whether there are concrete plans to restore the beds. The decision depends on the number of COVID-19 cases, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"As COVID cases fall, we continue to look for opportunities to return these beds to respite care, so caregivers get the help they need."