Federal Liberals launch counterattack on critics of carbon tax

Families out for a stroll along Dartmouth's Shubenacadie Canal had to sidestep a podium on Thursday as federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser lambasted critics of his government's carbon tax.

Fraser was there alongside Liberal MP Lena Metlege Diab, who represents Halifax-West, to speak to reporters about the rebates coming — as early as next week — to offset the extra costs associated with Ottawa's price on carbon, which was imposed on July 1.

"There's abundant misinformation, disinformation," said Metlege Diab.

"We're here to help cut through some of the noise," said Fraser, who referenced critics of the levy and the measures designed to offset the cost.

"I'm pleased to share that, beginning next week, Nova Scotians will receive a direct cash rebate from the federal government in the amount of $248 for a family of four or for an individual, $124," said the MP for Central Nova. "These are quarterly payments. These payments are going to arrive every three months."

"What we've seen is a policy that guarantees that the biggest polluters pay the most, and that most families are left better off as a result of this policy being in place because they receive rebates that are greater than the fuel charge that they will be required to pay," he said.

Fraser dismissed criticism from the federal and provincial Tories, singling out federal Conservative leader Pierre Polievre as the "chief" spreader of misinformation.

Lena Metledge Diab, the MP for Halifax West, was at the Shubenacadie Canal in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (CBC)

"There's all kinds of of ridiculous suggestions when it comes to the cause of climate change among Conservative members of parliament," said Fraser, who also pointed the finger at the Houston government, which he said has offered "troubling commentary" on the issue.

"The reality is the rebate, for most families, will leave them in a better position."

The Nova Scotia government has spent $56,000 on a radio and online campaign designed to blame the Trudeau government for the increase in gasoline, heating oil and diesel prices.

"Nova Scotians want strong action on climate change," says the 30-second radio spot. "But can't afford to pay more at the pumps."

Crunching the numbers

A new analysis by Dalhousie University professor Larry Hughes lends some support to the claim that not everyone will fare well under the new system.

Using a fictitious family of four, Hughes, whose area of expertise is energy security, suggests families who live in a drafty old home and heat with oil will be out of pocket by the end of this year despite the rebates.

Larry Hughes is a professor at Dalhousie University who has expertise in energy security. (CBC)

"The family of four would be out about $500 for an older home," Hughes told CBC News. "You fare best if you have electric space heating, electric hot water."

According to the study, those who live in an R-2000 home and have electric heat would end the year having pocketed $236. Owners of a so-called "average home" would end up with $168 more than they paid.

Fraser urged those who heat with oil to take advantage of the rebates and incentive programs aimed at encouraging people to switch from oil to heat pumps.

Mainstreet NS 9:55 Liberal MP addresses criticism of carbon tax and rebate program The federal government's carbon tax was implemented in Nova Scotia last week, raising fuel prices. But it's also introducing a rebate program to help offset costs. To explain how that will work, and what the carbon tax is meant to do, host Jeff Douglas is joined by Sean Fraser, MP for Central Nova and a member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet.

He suggested those who didn't would have to live with the consequences.

"If people make a choice not to take advantage of the programs we put forward and they still decide to use home heating oil, their expense could be greater. But the reality is — for most people — we expect that they're going to receive more in the rebates than they pay in a fuel charge," Fraser told reporters.

Hughes said the switch might be too costly for some families if they are "already struggling to purchase a heat pump, and on top of that they have this deficit caused by the carbon tax."

