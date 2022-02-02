Future carbon tax could spike gas, electricity prices in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia's environment minister and officials with his department have been tight-lipped about what new carbon pricing for the province could mean in 2023 and beyond, but internal government documents show big changes could be coming.

A document obtained by CBC News shows that if Nova Scotia opts for a federal carbon tax, it could add 40 cents to the price of a litre of gasoline by 2030 and increase the price of electricity by a compound average of 17.5 per cent from 2023 to 2030.

CBC News received the document, which is from about a year ago, on Wednesday. It says the province's Environment Department contracted Navius Research to analyze three options for future carbon pricing.

Since 2019, the province has priced carbon using a cap and trade program of its own making for industrial polluters. That program was able to avoid the sticker shock other provinces experienced with their own carbon price programs because of work the government has done through the years to develop renewable energy.

Nova Scotia's program, for example, added a little more than one cent to the price of a litre of gasoline. By comparison, the federal program, or backstop, added close to nine cents to the price at the pumps for other provinces.

Carbon tax could generate $1.1 billion

Despite this, however, the document recommends moving away from the internal cap-and-trade program because of a danger that participants will not be able to comply with pending regulations.

Beginning in 2023, the federal government is increasing the price of carbon by $15 per tonne until it hits $170 in 2030. Nova Scotia's government must have an agreement with Ottawa on one of three models by the end of the year: continuing with cap and trade; a straight carbon tax; or a hybrid of the two.

The internal document outlines what the stricter federal guidelines could mean for Nova Scotia.

The continued use of an internal cap and trade system, for example, is estimated to generate $196 million in revenue by 2030. It would add 6.8 cents to the price of a litre of gas by 2030 and increase the price of electricity by a compound average of 3.2 per cent from 2023 to 2030.

Using the federal option, meanwhile, would generate $1.1 billion in revenue by 2030 along with the predicted major spikes in gasoline and electricity prices.

No decisions yet

The assumptions do not consider revenue recycling, such as rebate cheques or mitigation projects to help Nova Scotians shoulder the burden.

Another alternative the document presents is for the province to join the cap-and-trade system used by Quebec and California.

The analysis says there is a high risk that continuing with an internal cap-and-trade program will not align with benchmark requirements drafted by Environment and Climate Change Canada. It says linking a cap-and-trade program with California and Quebec could lead to a wealth transfer outside of Nova Scotia.

The federal backstop or hybrid option, meanwhile, would have the highest direct impact on fuel costs but produce higher revenues that could be used to help mitigate costs, according to the document. The document says that option also presents the least amount of regulatory burden on companies and could allow for industry protection based on Nova Scotia circumstances.

Nova Scotia's associate deputy environment minister said on Wednesday that the government has yet to settle on what carbon pricing model it will use after this year.

