Car-motorcycle crash near Tatamagouche, N.S., diverts traffic

Traffic is being diverted outside Tatamagouche, N.S., after a car and a motorcycle collided Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said the crash happened on Highway 311 at Balmoral Road in The Falls, Colchester County.

RCMP said the crash is serious and that a traffic analyst has been called to the scene to investigate.

No information has been released on the condition of the drivers and passengers involved.

All traffic going toward Tatamagouche is being redirected to Balmoral Road and all traffic coming from Tatamagouche is being redirected to the Matheson Brook Road.

