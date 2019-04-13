Skip to Main Content
Car hits house west of Centreville, N.S.
Nova Scotia

One person needed to be pulled out from a car by firefighters after it hit a house west of Centreville, N.S. on Saturday morning.

The roof of the vehicle next to the side of the house following the Saturday morning crash. (Ian Swinamer/Swinamer Media)

The Kentville Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP and EHS were called to the scene on Sherman Belcher Road at 7:39 a.m.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was in the house.

All three people were checked out by EHS.

The Kentville Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP and EHS were called to the scene on Sherman Belcher Road at 7:39 a.m. on Saturday (Ian Swinamer/Swinamer Media)

According to the fire department, the house was significantly damaged in the crash.

RCMP could not say what the extent of the injuries or provide details of the age and gender of those involved, but said the scene has since been cleared.

