Car hits house west of Centreville, N.S.

One person needed to be pulled from a car by firefighters after it hit a house west of Centreville, N.S., on Saturday morning.

The Kentville Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP and EHS were called to the scene on Sherman Belcher Road at 7:39 a.m.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was in the house.

All three people were checked out by EHS.

The Kentville Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP and EHS were called to the scene on Sherman Belcher Road at 7:39 a.m. on Saturday (Ian Swinamer/Swinamer Media)

According to the fire department, the house was significantly damaged in the crash.

RCMP could not say what the extent of the injuries or provide details of the age and gender of those involved, but said the scene has since been cleared.

MORE TOP STORIES