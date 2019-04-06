Vehicles destroyed by fire at Sydney Mazda dealership
Three vehicles were 'pretty much totalled' and a fourth is damaged on one side after the blaze early Saturday morning.
Fire destroyed three vehicles and damaged a fourth at the Mazda dealership on Welton Road in Sydney, N.S., early Saturday morning.
The call came in to the Cape Breton Regional Fire Service around 2:30 a.m., said platoon Chief Doug Huntington.
When crews arrived, three of the vehicles were engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze quickly.
Three vehicles are "pretty much totalled" and a fourth is damaged on one side, Huntington said.
The four vehicles were parked side by side at the back of the parking lot.
Police are investigating the incident.