Vehicles destroyed by fire at Sydney Mazda dealership

Fire destroyed three vehicles and damaged a fourth at the Mazda dealership on Welton Road in Sydney, N.S., early Saturday morning.

The call came in to the Cape Breton Regional Fire Service around 2:30 a.m., said platoon Chief Doug Huntington.

When crews arrived, three of the vehicles were engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze quickly.

Three vehicles are "pretty much totalled" and a fourth is damaged on one side, Huntington said.

The four vehicles were parked side by side at the back of the parking lot.

Police are investigating the incident.