Skip to Main Content
Vehicles destroyed by fire at Sydney Mazda dealership
Nova Scotia

Vehicles destroyed by fire at Sydney Mazda dealership

Three vehicles were 'pretty much totalled' and a fourth is damaged on one side after the blaze early Saturday morning.

3 vehicles were 'pretty much totalled' and a 4th is damaged on one side

CBC News ·

Fire destroyed three vehicles and damaged a fourth at the Mazda dealership on Welton Road in Sydney, N.S., early Saturday morning.

The call came in to the Cape Breton Regional Fire Service around 2:30 a.m., said platoon Chief Doug Huntington.

When crews arrived, three of the vehicles were engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze quickly.

Three vehicles are "pretty much totalled" and a fourth is damaged on one side, Huntington said.

The four vehicles were parked side by side at the back of the parking lot.

Police are investigating the incident.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|