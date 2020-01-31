Male removed from vehicle after it explodes in Halifax parking lot
Fire, police and paramedics were called to a report of a car explosion on Thursday night at a parking lot that's used for businesses including a Canadian Tire and Atlantic Superstore in Halifax. Fire crews had to rescue a male who was inside the car.
Halifax Fire say he had non life-threatening injuries
A car exploded in a parking lot on Quinpool Road in Halifax on Thursday evening and a male who was in the car needed to be rescued.
Emergency crews were called to the parking lot for the shopping complex whose tenants include a Canadian Tire and an Atlantic Superstore around 7 p.m. AT.
The person, who is male but whose age has not been disclosed, was in the car when crews arrived. He needed to be removed from it, according to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.
He was then handed over to paramedics for treatment. It's unclear what his condition is.
There's no criminal investigation related to the incident, but police expect to stay on the scene for some time because the vehicle isn't driveable and must be towed.
