Inflatable holiday decorations are everywhere. Thank car dealerships for that
Idea came to Texas inventor in 2001 and business is ballooning
Long before inflatable holiday decorations were a top seller for Texas-based Gemmy Industries, the company was better known for producing an animatronic fish called Big Mouth Billy Bass.
But then, one magical day, the company's owner drove past a parking lot full of vehicles and had an idea.
"Dan Flaherty saw all these big inflatables at car dealerships and thought that could be a great decoration," said Steven Harris, vice-president of product development for the company.
Harris estimates up 95 per cent of all inflatable holiday decorations sold in North America are produced by Gemmy Industries.
Danarra Spears, who lives in Dartmouth, said it was her young children who talked her into getting one.
"I promised myself we would never have a blow-up on our front lawn, but with COVID and everything, we just want to make people smile."
These days, it's not uncommon to find multiple inflatable displays on a single residential block.
Not everyone is a fan
"I think it's definitely a lack of creativity," said Hadley Keller, a senior editor of House Beautiful magazine.
"There's a certain convenience behind it which is maybe why they're becoming more popular. You know, we're in this era of, 'Order it on Amazon prime, have it there the next day, put it up and you're done.'"
Keller also dislikes the way inflatable decorations look when people leave them deflated on their lawn.
But Harris said home decor experts with a mature esthetic aren't the target audience.
"It makes you feel like a kid again," he said. "You're looking at something so big and it kind of puts you in the perspective of a child and sort of gives you that excitement for Christmas."
Gemmy Industries now partners with other companies that hold the copyright to popular intellectual properties, resulting in everything from inflatable Star Wars figures to giant Paw Patrol characters wearing Santa hats.
There are regional differences when it comes to what's popular.
"In Canada, for example, we sell beavers, raccoons, moose, those kind of animals." said Harris. "Nativity does not do well in Canada, for example, whereas in the U.S., nativity is very popular."
Harris said he and his team are always looking for the next big thing, while also refining their current product line. Inflatable items that move with more lifelike fabrics are already on the market.
But he said they are still guided by the company's more humble and whimsical beginnings.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.