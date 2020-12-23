Car crashes into traffic lights at busy Halifax intersection

A crash between two cars at a busy Halifax intersection sent one spinning into a set of traffic lights.

At about 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Halifax police responded to a two-vehicle collision at Mumford and Chebucto roads.

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said both cars collided, and one of the vehicles veered into the traffic light pole.

There were no reported injuries.

MacLeod said as of 1 p.m., traffic was flowing as a four-way stop and crews were on scene repairing the traffic lights.

