Police investigating after car crashes into Glace Bay home

A home in Glace Bay, N.S., suffered extensive damage Saturday evening when a Pontiac G5 barrelled into a bedroom, smashing through a wall and shattering windows and furniture.

The Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department and Cape Breton Police were called to a home on Beacon Street at 10:45 p.m. and found someone trapped in the vehicle.

A 33-year-old man was the only person inside the car. Cape Breton Regional Police are now investigating and suspect alcohol was a factor.

"We're still putting the pieces together with our traffic safety unit and our identification folks to try to put a cause together," said Staff Sgt. Ken O'Neill.

Fire chief John Chant said the car crossed a lawn and became lodged in a room where there was a bed and a television. He said fire crews had to get the man out through the vehicle's back window due to the amount of debris around the car.

"This rescue was quick, efficient and the best outcome possible as there was no serious injuries," he said.

It was a close call for a woman in the home at the time.

"From my understanding, she just exited that room that the car went into shortly before that and she was fine. She was in another area of the house when the vehicle went through," Chant said.

Glace Bay's fire chief John Chant says someone had been inside the room until shortly before the car came crashing through. (Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department)

The car's driver was taken to hospital. Chant said a contractor was called to examine the home and determined because the home was built on a concrete slab, there were no concerns about the car's weight.

"There was major damage done to the exterior wall where the vehicle went through and also some of the interior walls were also damaged but there was no … danger of a collapse," Chant said.

Firefighters from Glace Bay and Reserve Mines stayed at the house for about an hour dealing with fluid that spilled and waited until Nova Scotia Power crews disconnected the building's electricity, Chant said.

"There was a major fluid leak on the floors of the house. There was oil and transmission fluid and radiator fluid," he said.

Firefighters stayed at the home until Nova Scotia Power crews were able to disconnect the electricity. (Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department)

Some members of the Glace Bay Fire Department also attended what Chant described as a fender bender at Reserve Street and Victoria Street.

O'Neill said a volunteer from the fire department collided with a police car while en route to the fire station in order to respond to the Beacon Street scene. He said the firefighter was taken to hospital and released without injuries. The police officer was not injured.

Police said there was "significant damage" to both vehicles.

